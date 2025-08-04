'God punish y'all': Social media in shambles over BBNaija’s Isabella, Kayikunmi’s make-out session

It has been less than two weeks since the 10th edition of the most popular Nigerian reality TV show, BBNaija, began, and the heat is already on!

On August 2, 2025, lovebirds Isabella and Kayikunmi were seen having some alone time in one of the bedrooms, talking. Over time, the talking led to intimacy and the pair were seen kissing and a little more.

Within heated moments, the housemates had switched scenes and Isabelle was spotted pulling her top off to expose her bare breasts to Kayikunmi, who, in turn, kissed them.

This action alone set the internet ablaze, raking in thousands of reactions online, with many slamming the pair for engaging in intimacy so early in the show. Others slammed the people judging the lovebirds, emphasising that they are adults.

See some reactions below:

What is the benefit of this BBN abeg?

This Isabella babe with a 14-year-old child loose ooo.

She nor go pass single moda.

It’s high time the government legalised weed, show it on National TV, rate it 18, allow people smoke it openly, support all the bad things and stop hiding it!! The same hypocrite Government that wanted to ban and demolish ash*wo houses, ban porn websites in Nigeria! lol. You’re the biggest fool if you run to watch breast and yarnsh and people f*cking on BBN via a National TV when you have internet and access to porn sites, it’s even easily accessible.

Omo thank you lord for the Family I was raised in.

The show is just rinse and repeat. This is angel's play book

Which day then enter house wey Konji wan Kee them?😂

Are these people orphans, disowned or their papa no get TV for house?