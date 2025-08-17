Otega, Kayikunmi evicted from BBNaija S10 show

The second eviction night of the Big Brother Naija 10/10 show saw two male housemates, Kayikunmi and Otega, exit the house.

Otega became the third housemate to leave the Big Brother season 10 house when his name was announced on stage by show host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu. Not too long after, he was followed out of the house by Kayikunmi.

With these two evictions, it means a total of four housemates have been evicted from the Big Brother house, three of whom are guys.

Amid the evictions, Ebuka managed to shake some tables in the house when he asked Kola a question about his feelings for Dede. He then asked Koyin how kissing Sultana would affect the tension between himself and Jason Jae.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Kola and Koyin tried to answer in the safest way they could, the table has already been shaken, and viewers can now sit back and watch how things unfold within those dynamics in the new week.

Again, Ebuka came correct with his outfit. Staying true to the theme of paying homage to veteran Nigerian entertainers, tonight he elected to channel none other than Fela Anikulapo–Kuti, the Afrobeat pioneer, activist, and cultural icon.

Known as Abami Eda, Fela is one of Nigeria’s greatest artistic influences, and Ebuka paid tribute to him in a way only he can.

Dressed in a bold all-red outfit, a patterned shirt and trousers that echo the eclectic stagewear Fela was known for, Ebuka perfectly captured the essence of the legend. The shirt fell open at the chest, nodding to that classic performance flair, while his shoes, embellished with detail, grounded the look with a performance-ready edge.