Iyabo Ojo speaks out after men parade coffin with her name over Mohbad

Nollywood actress and social advocate Iyabo Ojo has responded to disturbing viral videos in which a group of men publicly wished her death and accused her of derailing the pursuit of justice for late singer, Mohbad.

In the past 48 hours, multiple clips have circulated online, showing several men parading the streets of Lagos with placards bearing her image alongside Mohbad’s.

One man, who appeared to lead the group, claimed that the recent fire that gutted Ms. Ojo’s Lagos office was merely the beginning of divine punishment, ominously vowing that she and her family would soon face even greater affliction.



In a lengthy and heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, Ms. Ojo addressed the threats and clarified her role in the #JusticeforMohbad movement.

She revealed that she had been invited by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja regarding petitions filed against her, alleging cyberbullying and false accusations relating to the controversial death of the 27-year-old artist.

The mother of two stressed that she “never accused anyone of being responsible for Mohbad’s death.”



According to her, her only action at the time was to request that a few individuals make themselves available for police questioning in order to clear the air surrounding their names.

Recounting the traumatic experience of being consistently harassed since she publicly demanded an investigation into the singer’s death, Ojo shared that she has been the target of hate campaigns, character assassinations, and even threats of physical harm.