Iyabo Ojo speaks out after men parade coffin with her name over Mohbad

Nollywood actress and social advocate Iyabo Ojo has responded to disturbing viral videos in which a group of men publicly wished her death and accused her of derailing the pursuit of justice for late singer, Mohbad.
In the past 48 hours, multiple clips have circulated online, showing several men parading the streets of Lagos with placards bearing her image alongside Mohbad’s.
One man, who appeared to lead the group, claimed that the recent fire that gutted Ms. Ojo’s Lagos office was merely the beginning of divine punishment, ominously vowing that she and her family would soon face even greater affliction.
In a lengthy and heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, Ms. Ojo addressed the threats and clarified her role in the #JusticeforMohbad movement.
She revealed that she had been invited by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja regarding petitions filed against her, alleging cyberbullying and false accusations relating to the controversial death of the 27-year-old artist.
The mother of two stressed that she “never accused anyone of being responsible for Mohbad’s death.”
According to her, her only action at the time was to request that a few individuals make themselves available for police questioning in order to clear the air surrounding their names.
Recounting the traumatic experience of being consistently harassed since she publicly demanded an investigation into the singer’s death, Ojo shared that she has been the target of hate campaigns, character assassinations, and even threats of physical harm.
One such threat arrived days before her daughter’s wedding in Tanzania, a letter warning that she would “go through hell in the next three months.”
In the now-viral statement, Ojo wrote:
‘’FOR PUBLIC RECORDS
It is no longer news that I was recently invited by the Nigeria Police Force, National Cybercrime Centre, Abuja, over petitions bordering on cyberbullying and other allegations concerning a live video I recorded a few years ago.
In that video, I requested certain individuals to make themselves available for an investigation into the sudden death of Mohbad in order to prove their innocence or otherwise.
Subsequently, through my non-governmental organisation, Pinkies Foundation, we wrote letters to the Governor, Attorney General of the State, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police and several others.
In these letters, we requested an independent and comprehensive investigation, as well as a coroner’s inquest, into the death of the deceased.
All of these steps clearly point to the fact that I never affirmed that Mohbad’s death was caused by any specific individual. Otherwise, I would not have taken the legal and investigative actions I did.
I, alongside other social advocates, met with the Commissioner of Police at the time, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, the late Mr. Ayilara, who was then the Deputy Commissioner of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, and honorable members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, to discuss the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation.
I understand that Mohbad’s wife, brother, and several others were also invited by the police. However, it should be on record that I can not dictate how the police should conduct their investigations.
Sadly and to my dismay, certain individuals have, over the years, consistently called for my death, the destruction of my source of livelihood, and have incited public violence against me and my children, all without any intervention from the authorities.
Without prejudice to the ongoing investigation, it is important to state that a few days before my daughter’s wedding in Tanzania, I received a letter threatening my life at my office. The letter explicitly stated that I would go through hell in the next three months.
It is, therefore, not surprising to now see coffins inscribed with my name, barefaced videos threatening my life and properties, and further confirmation that my family and business enterprise remain endangered.
I am fully aware that because of my political opinions during the last elections, I have been subjected to intimidation, sponsored attacks, and personal insults. However, those views were honest personal expressions, which I strongly believe should not result in vendettas or attacks from any individual or group of persons.
Without an iota of doubt, I have recently found comfort in the scriptures, which state that many are the afflictions of the righteous, but God will deliver me from them all.
Despite everything, I trust that God will ultimately give me victory over adversity.
My advocacy for social justice and my political stance have no doubt earned me many enemies, which may explain some of the difficulties I currently face.
I wish to clarify that I never accused anyone of being responsible for Mohbad’s death. I was simply reacting emotionally to disturbing videos circulating at the time and used my platform to call for justice. I have always sought justice through the proper authorities, bearing all expenses personally through my foundation.
It is entirely within the prerogative of the police to invite any individual they consider relevant to an investigation. As a private citizen, it is not within my powers or place to direct the course of such decisions.
I am fully ready to continue to honor further police invitation or arraignment, as I have done in the past, without fear.
However, my office was recently destroyed by fire. It is only humane to allow me the emotional space and time to tend to my health and wellbeing.
I extend my sincere appreciation to the police authorities, concerned individuals, friends, and supporters who have stood by me in the face of these daunting challenges, regardless of tribe, religion, or differing opinions.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.’’
Ojo's statement arrives at a time of heightened public scrutiny and increasing hostility online, underscoring the mental and emotional toll that comes with being a public advocate in Nigeria’s often volatile socio-political landscape.
Despite it all, the actress remains resolute: “With God on my side, we will bounce back bigger and better.”
