I can’t be sexually committed to one woman – Don Jazzy

Nigerian music executive Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has admitted that he can’t be sexually committed to only one woman.

The 42-year-old, who remains unmarried, made this known during a recent appearance on Nancy Isime’s show.

Speaking on the show, he opened up about his views on love, relationships, and why he’s still unmarried.

He explained that one of the reasons he remains unmarried is that he lacks the discipline to be faithful to one partner.

The Mavin Records boss noted that although ladies might avoid him because of his revelation, he insisted that he wouldn’t tell lies to keep anyone in a relationship with him.

He said, “I don’t believe that I am strong enough to be with [only] one person. I think. People will run away from me being truthful. I will not be dating you and telling you that you’re the only person.

“Some people have the strength to be sexually committed once they are attracted to somebody. But for me, the fact that you’re a beautiful lady doesn’t stop me from admiring another woman. She is also beautiful.”

Don Jazzy’s comments are similar to 2Baba’s remarks last week that men aren’t biologically built to be sexually committed to one woman.

2Baba’s remarks drew heavy backlash from the public, forcing him to release an apology video on his Instagram page.

He said, “I know I have fucked up with what I have said. I really, really fucked up the way I said it. I’m going to pay a heavy price. I’m going to face the consequences.

“I said it because I want people to understand me, but maybe I didn’t say it appropriately. I own up to my mistake. But one thing I know for sure is I’m sorry to my wife, Natasha. Calling me a legend is an honour, but this my talk is quite unlegendly.