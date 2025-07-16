Is Buhari’s Death ‘Karma?’ - Seun Kuti weighs in

Afrobeat musician and activist Seun Kuti has dismissed suggestions that the recent death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari is an act of karmic justice, questioning how dying of old age can be considered a punishment for the alleged wrongs committed during his time in power.

In his recent live session, Kuti challenged those celebrating Buhari’s passing, arguing that the former president died peacefully and fulfilled, despite the pain he allegedly inflicted on many Nigerians — including the Kuti family.

"Is that justice? That an old man has died of old age? After using our blood to secure the financial futures of his generations," he asked.

We forget things too quickly in this country. There's is nobody who Buhari hurt and damaged more than my side of the family. He dealt with my family but I don't see his death as any sort of justice or victory for my family.

He accused Buhari of dying on his own terms, comfortably and without facing accountability for his alleged crimes.

He died achieving everything he wanted to achieve. I read that he had been in the hospital for months and the Nigerian government had spent 3000 pounds every day till he died. Now people are coming online to say that his death was karma. Like his death was some sort of victory. Was he charged to court and found guilty of his crimes?

How do we think that an old man dying of old age is justice? Some people may not even reach his age before they die. Natural death is not justice his crimes against the country and against humanity.

His family is already set for life and people are jubilating that he died? How is death punishment? How is that justice?

Seun Kuti now joins the list of celebrities who have reacted to the news of the passing of the late former President.