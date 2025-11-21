Davido Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Family, Announces Sixth Studio Album

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido turned 33 on November 21, 2025, and marked the milestone with a warm, intimate celebration in Atlanta.



The birthday gathering brought together his family, including his father, Adedeji Adeleke; his uncle and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke; and manager Asa Asika, along with key members of his 30BG crew.

In a heartfelt video shared during the party, Davido reflected on his journey from dropping his first song at 17 to becoming a global Afrobeats icon.



“I dropped my first song when I was 17, and now I’m 33. This year is one of my best years ever; I got married to the most beautiful woman and we had our babies,” he said, referencing his wedding to Chioma and the birth of their twins.

The moment offered fans a glimpse into both his personal and professional growth, highlighting how far the singer has come in a little over a decade in the industry.

Career Reflections

Davido’s impact on Afrobeats is undeniable. Since his breakthrough hit “Dami Duro” in 2011, he has become a household name, blending infectious rhythms, catchy melodies, and relatable lyrics that resonate globally.

With multiple Billboard-charting singles and collaborations with international artists such as Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and Popcaan, Davido has not only shaped the sound of modern Afrobeats but also brought Nigerian music to the global stage.

2025 has been a busy year for the star. His fifth studio album, 5ive, released on April 18, 2025, featured hit tracks that dominated streaming platforms and radio charts across Africa and beyond. Now, with the announcement of his sixth studio album, fans have even more reason to celebrate.



Davido’s ability to continually innovate while maintaining his signature sound has earned him accolades, including multiple Headies Awards, BET recognitions, alongside Grammy nominations .

Beyond music, Davido has consistently leveraged his platform for social impact, supporting educational initiatives through the Adeleke family foundations and mentoring younger artists in Nigeria’s growing music scene. His influence extends from Lagos to London, New York, and beyond, making him not just a star but a cultural ambassador for African music worldwide.

As he celebrates 33, Davido remains at the forefront of Afrobeats, balancing family life with an ambitious music career. With a new album on the horizon, fans can expect more chart-topping hits and memorable performances.

Across social media, followers and fellow artists alike have flooded his birthday with wishes, reflecting the deep admiration and love that continues to surround him. Here's to another year of hits, milestones, and celebrations for one of Africa's brightest musical stars.