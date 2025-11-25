Ayra Starr, the Nigerian Afrobeats star, has officially announced her move to New York City . She's really making waves on the international scene and is quickly establishing herself as one of Africa's most exciting musical talents.

Asked if she's now living in New York, the Sability singer smiled and confirmed, "I do," saying she's officially been a resident for "less than two months." She noted moving there wasn't a big move for her, considering how often she'd already been in the city. "I'm always in New York regardless," she said. "I've always been in New York. I'm a New Yorker in my spirit." READ ALSO: Ayra Starr Was Violated Online And She’s Not the Only One

Why New York?

New York City has a huge population of musicians, influencers, and artists from all corners of the world. For Ayra Starr , it goes without saying that New York is one of the most influential cities in the global music scene. Making New York her base, she opens doors for enhanced collaborations and exposure to the international market. Ayra Starr shared that the thing she loves most about the city is that it reminds her so much of Lagos, where she grew up and developed her musical talent. "New York reminds me so much of Lagos," she said of the vibe, the pace, and the cultural beat. "So, it feels like home."

ADVERTISEMENT

She also pointed out that it is comforting for her to be in the city with such a large African community. "There's a lot of Nigerians here," she said. "Plus, there's a huge African diaspora, so it feels like home." New York is not only a cultural melting pot but also the central driving force of global music trends. Whatever the reasons may be, be it for collaborations, recording new music, or networking,