‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’, coming soon

The six-episode prequel, a grounded, smaller-scale adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, is officially booked to debut Sunday, January 18, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.
What the trailer showed
The trailer introduces us to the two figures at the heart of Martin’s long-loved novellas: Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (played by Peter Claffey), a big, blunt, underappreciated hedge knight and his quick, strangely perceptive squire “Egg” (Dexter Sol Ansell), who is not what he seems.
Several outlets noted the show’s deliberate choice to scale down: showrunner Ira Parker has described the series as intentionally more “grounded” and character-driven, foregoing some of the grand trappings. HBO even opted not to debut a formal, ornate opening sequence with the teaser rollout. The trailer reflects that choice.
Cast, characters and key creative players
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall. Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen/Egg (the boy who becomes Dunk’s squire). Supporting players reported in official casting lists include Finn Bennett (Prince Aerion), Bertie Carvel (Prince Baelor), Sam Spruell, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, and others.
Behind the camera, Ira Parker (co-creator/co-showrunner with George R. R. Martin) leads the writers’ room; directors announced for season 1 include Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith (each directing multiple episodes), a choice that signals the “hands-on” cinematic approach HBO favours for prestige shows.
Production & release details
Episode count (S1): six episodes.
Premiere: January 18, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max, airing Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT per HBO’s release plan.
Filming: principal photography occurred in Northern Ireland (Belfast), the franchise’s longtime production hub, with production reported to have wrapped before the October trailer premiere.
