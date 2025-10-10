‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’, coming soon

The six-episode prequel, a grounded, smaller-scale adaptation of George R. R. Martin’ s Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, is officially booked to debut Sunday, January 18, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

What the trailer showed

The trailer introduces us to the two figures at the heart of Martin’s long-loved novellas: Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall (played by Peter Claffey), a big, blunt, underappreciated hedge knight and his quick, strangely perceptive squire “Egg” (Dexter Sol Ansell), who is not what he seems.

Several outlets noted the show’s deliberate choice to scale down: showrunner Ira Parker has described the series as intentionally more “grounded” and character-driven, foregoing some of the grand trappings. HBO even opted not to debut a formal, ornate opening sequence with the teaser rollout. The trailer reflects that choice. READ: The Show That Made Elon Musk Say ‘Cancel Netflix for Your Kids’

Cast, characters and key creative players

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall. Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen/Egg (the boy who becomes Dunk’s squire). Supporting players reported in official casting lists include Finn Bennett (Prince Aerion), Bertie Carvel (Prince Baelor), Sam Spruell, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, and others.