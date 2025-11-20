Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr has recently found herself at the centre of a cyberbullying storm, far beyond ordinary trolling. An edited, fake nude image of her has been circulated online. The attack isn’t just mean-spirited banter; it's a form of digital violence that violates her dignity, safety, and self-worth.

The Reality of the Attack

An X user, @EuniceOkePurple, exposed a harrowing incident: another now suspended user, @o_useyi, allegedly took Ayra Starr’s photo, digitally removed her clothes, and circulated a fake nude image for likes and impressions. This isn’t mere trolling; it’s cyber-harassment and a violation of her image and personhood. According to the post: “This is not banter … It is digital violence. It is harassment. It is a violation.”

That language is deliberate. By framing the attack as “digital violence,” the critic emphasises that this is systemic and serious, not a harmless online spat. The post also calls out Mavin Records, Ayra’s label, urging them to take a firm stand. The argument is that a label shouldn't just handle PR, it should defend the dignity and safety of its artists, especially when they’re being attacked in ways that go beyond character criticism . If there’s no accountability, others will treat such violations as acceptable.

Part of the online campaign against Ayra involves rumours about her having body and/or mouth odour. For example, a short video clip shows Tems and Ayra Starr miming to a song; at one moment, Tems holds her nose, but trolls later framed the clip as evidence of “bad breath.” These tactics reflect how gendered disinformation works: smear campaigns use selective editing, taken-out-of-context media, and outright falsehoods to dehumanise women in public.

READ ALSO: Cyberbullying Kills: Why Pere Egbi’s tragedy should wake us up In June 2025, Ayra took to her X account to express frustration: “There’s nothing I can do nor say to people that intentionally want to bully … You’ve found a scapegoat abi? … Focus on issues that actually matter and leave me TF alone.”

Media coverage confirms she has repeatedly faced harsh criticism, especially about her fashion, suggesting that her body and style are persistent targets. Reports indicate this isn’t just random trolling. According to Inside Port Harcourt Media, the campaign appears coordinated, with baseless rumours about odour being amplified without credible evidence. This suggests a deliberate strategy to harm her mental health and public image.

Now, a picture posted by @bheeydon on X shows Ayra Starr with different people and the depiction of them covering their noses.

What people commented:

Why This Matters

The digital removal and circulation of a fake nude image is a form of image-based abuse, sometimes called “revenge porn” when done maliciously. Even though the image isn’t real, the intent is the same: to shame, humiliate, and control. It’s a violation of privacy and dignity. The call on Mavin Records to defend Ayra Starr raises an important issue: how much responsibility do entertainment companies bear when their artists are attacked online?

For many fans and advocates, it’s not enough to issue a PR statement; labels must actively defend and support, especially when the abuse involves personal safety and gendered violence. Cyberbullying in Nigeria disproportionately targets women, especially public figures. A report on online gender-based violence in Nigeria notes that female celebrities, actresses, singers, models- are frequent targets. The attacks often focus on appearance, morality, and sexuality. This kind of harassment isn’t new: other high-profile Nigerian women have faced similar digital violence. READ ALSO: Why Everyone’s Talking About Ayra Starr Right Now

Fans Defend Ayra Starr After AI Nude Edit Goes Viral

These Nigerian Celebrities Have Been Cyberbullied

Toyin Abraham Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has publicly taken a stand against online defamation. In 2024, she filed a petition against cyberbullies who defamed her, arguing that public figures deserve protection online.

Hauwa Lawal Content creator and writer Hauwa Lawal also came under intense cyberbullying. Following a social media exchange, she was body-shamed and insulted with demeaning language by certain users.

According to a fact-check by TheCable, gendered disinformation campaigns often target prominent Nigerian women, subjecting them to slurs, smear campaigns, and character assassination. This isn’t just about individual attacks; it reflects a structural problem: African women in the public eye increasingly face coordinated online harassment that blends misogyny, defamation, and deep personal violation.

Ayra Starr’s recent ordeal isn’t just social media drama. It’s digital violence, a direct attack on her dignity and safety. The edited nude image, the sustained smear campaigns over her smell and style, they’re more than gossip; they're abuse.

More than ever, we must hold not only the individuals spreading this abuse accountable but also institutions like record labels, which have both a moral and professional obligation to defend their artists. This incident also shines a harsh light on a much larger conversation: the safety of women in Nigeria's digital public sphere.

