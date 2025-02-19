Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura expecting baby #3 with husband

Months after settling her sexual and domestic abuse lawsuit against rapper Diddy, American singer Cassie has now announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband Alex Fine. They are set to have a baby boy!

She announced the good news via her Instagram page on February 19, 2025, sharing family pictures of her happy family consisting of their 2 beautiful daughters, her husband and her burgeoning baby bump.

Alex and Cassie wed during an intimate ceremony in August 2019 and welcomed their first baby, daughter Frankie, two months after their wedding, and their second daughter, Sunny, was born in March 2021.

Cassie's comment section was overwhelmed with supportive messages from her fans and followers, who shared in her joy. Many fans expressed their happiness for Cassie, celebrating her journey to healing and newfound happiness after her tumultuous past relationship with Diddy.

