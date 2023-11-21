Cassie's rape, assault lawsuit against Diddy officially dismissed in court

As reported by TMZ, the case was dismissed by the court on Monday, November 20, 2023. The documents obtained by the outlet read in part, "Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party."

This comes after the rapper and his ex-girlfriend Cassie agreed to settle the case out of court, meaning that Diddy would pay her the $30 million settlement requested. The pair settled within 24 hours after the court case was first filed, and this was announced via their individual statements through the New York Times on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Diddy and Cassie reportedly started dating in 2007 after Cassie became the face of the rapper's fashion label, Sean John. The pair did not confirm their relationship at the time.In the same year, Diddy split up with his longtime partner Kim Porter, as reported by the Associated Press in July 2007. Business Insider USA

Cassie said in her statement, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support." While Diddy's statement read, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Back on November 16, 2023, the world was shook when the jaw-dropping lawsuit was filed and then announced the following day. Cassie had gone into the nitty-gritty of the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Diddy during the span of ten years during their on-and-off relationships. The height of which was the allegation that he raped her in 2018, which was the year their relationship came to an end.

The details of the suit threw social media users into rage in Cassie's defense, with many wanting to see it play out in court. However, that same Friday, it was announced that Diddy took the settlement rather quickly.