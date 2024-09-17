ADVERTISEMENT
American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested amid trafficking allegations

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The indictment is expected to be unsealed today, September 17, 2024.

Diddy has faced a series of sexual assault and trafficking allegations
According to CNN, Combs was arrested on Monday, September 17, 2024, at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street in Manhattan and was taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations at approximately 8:15 p.m.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday night.

"Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," the prosecutor said.

The indictment against the singer remains sealed and unannounced; however, Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for the artiste, said he believed he was being charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

Combs' arrest in Manhattan follows raids on two of his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking. The singer also faced a barrage of sexual assault allegations and lawsuits against him, most recently in May 2024 by a fashion student named April Lampros.

In her lawsuit, April alleges that Diddy initially showered her with gifts and flowers before their first meeting at a SoHo bar in 1995. She claims he plied her with alcohol and took her to his room at the Millennium Hotel, where she began to feel ill and disoriented. Despite being conscious, April says she was unable to defend herself as Diddy allegedly raped her. The next morning, she woke up "nude, sore, and confused."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

