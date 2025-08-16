Tinubu’s national single window reform gains momentum after past failures

Nigeria’s long-awaited National Single Window (NSW) project, which aims to simplify trade processes and reduce bureaucracy, is finally taking shape under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The initiative, described by stakeholders as a game-changer for businesses, is scheduled to go live in the first quarter of 2026 after multiple failed attempts in previous administrations.

Launched officially in April 2024, the project consolidates all trade-related documentation into a single digital portal, eliminating the need for traders to engage multiple government agencies.

“With focus and determination, President Tinubu is transforming the National Single Window from concept to reality, making trade simpler, faster, and fairer for every Nigerian trader,” wrote Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, technical assistant on broadcast media to the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

A Reform Years in the Making

Nigeria had previously tried to implement the NSW in 2009/2010 and again in 2012/2013, but both efforts collapsed.

Analysts believe that strong political will and inter-agency collaboration, which had been lacking in the past, are now driving the project forward.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under the leadership of its executive chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, is spearheading inter-agency coordination.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and several other agencies are working together to meet the 2026 target.

Billions in Savings and Tinubu’s Broader Economic Agenda

The NSW is expected to save Nigeria billions of naira annually by cutting down delays, reducing corruption, and enhancing transparency in trade.

Exporters will be able to move goods more quickly, importers will avoid heavy demurrage charges, and small-scale traders will gain easier access to international markets.

“The National Single Window will save Nigeria billions each year by cutting down delays, reducing corruption, and speeding up trade processes. This system benefits not only big companies but also farmers, manufacturers, and local traders,” Atoyebi explained.

The project aligns with President Tinubu’s broader reform agenda under his Renewed Hope Administration. His decision to remove fuel subsidies, though painful for Nigerians, freed up trillions of naira for infrastructure and social spending.

Similarly, his move to unify the foreign exchange market narrowed the gap between official and black-market rates, stabilised the naira, and boosted investor confidence.

“This is the same man who addressed one of Nigeria’s long-standing problems with different exchange rates by bringing them together into one market-based rate,” Atoyebi noted, adding that the decision has “helped steady the naira and cut the fiscal deficit.”

Leadership and Political Will

Observers credit the success of the NSW so far to both strong leadership and political commitment. Dr. Adedeji, who chairs the project’s steering committee, has been praised for securing the legal framework, uniting agencies, and harmonising processes.

“Dr. Zacch has distinguished himself as a visionary and dependable man,” Atoyebi said, noting that his leadership has “earned the trust of both local stakeholders and international partners.”

Atoyebi concluded that President Tinubu has given the NSW the political backing it needs to succeed.

“He has shown that when a leader believes in the potential of his country, no challenge is too great to overcome,” she said.

With implementation now underway, stakeholders say Nigeria may finally be on the verge of streamlining its trade environment after years of missed opportunities.