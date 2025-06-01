The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed deep concern over the growing economic hardship Nigerians are enduring under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In its midterm assessment, the group described the past two years as a period marked by “unmitigated suffering,” attributing the worsening conditions to ill-conceived policies and a lack of empathy from those in power.

According to a statement jointly signed by Afenifere’s Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye, the government’s much-publicised economic reforms have instead brought hardship, despair, and a deepening sense of hopelessness.

The group specifically called out the removal of subsidies and the floating of the naira as reforms implemented without adequate planning or shock absorbers, leading to massive inflation and the erosion of real wages for millions of Nigerians.

“Due to unforced errors, especially the oversight of the production element of subsidies and floating the naira without any preparation to cushion the predictable impact, the Tinubu Economic Reforms have turned out to be Tinubu Economic Deforms,” the statement read.

Afenifere further criticised the selective increase in wages, noting that only about 4.1% of the population, civil servants, benefited from a 38% salary increase, while the vast majority of Nigerians faced a steep decline in their purchasing power.

The group also decried the handling of palliatives, describing them as “pitiable” and “halfhearted,” with distribution channels marred by corruption and favoritism.

“It is obvious that the Tinubu administration has no intention of delivering the greatest good to the greatest number of Nigerians,” Afenifere lamented. “Rather than show empathy, the government has chosen to spend lavishly on luxury items while preaching sacrifice to suffering citizens.”

The group pointed to what it described as a “profligate lifestyle” among government officials, citing budget allocations for new presidential jets, luxury vehicles, and inflated constituency projects as proof that the administration is out of touch with Nigerians' everyday struggles.

“In the face of hunger, joblessness, and despair, this government has continued to prioritise comfort for the few over relief for the many,” the statement continued. “The hunger in the land is real. No amount of propaganda can cover it.”