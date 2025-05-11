NPA denies budget misuse - defends procurement processes

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has strongly denied allegations of corruption and misconduct, describing recent online reports as “spurious” and “lacking any credibility.”

In a statement issued Sunday, January 11, the NPA reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, asserting that its budget and expenditures are “subject to strict supervision by the Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the National Assembly.”

Addressing claims of irregularities in a dredging contract at the Warri Escravos Channel, the Authority explained that the project followed “laid-down emergency procurement procedures” due to the urgent need to mitigate siltation that threatened oil and gas operations.

Similarly, the procurement of marine crafts was defended as essential to “national energy security” and compliant with the 2007 Procurement Act.

The NPA said the operation supported crude oil sales to local refiners requiring offshore logistics. The Authority also dismissed claims of withholding documents and alleged financial misconduct at its London office, saying, “The transactions speculated in the report never took place.”

Citing a revenue increase in 2024 due to foreign exchange gains, the NPA underscored its alignment with global maritime standards.

On staffing, it highlighted efforts to end age stagnation and boost morale, including promotions and commendation from labour unions.

The NPA reiterated its legal compliance in revoking third-party contracts and emphasised ongoing port modernisation efforts, including Federal Executive Council-approved infrastructure upgrades.