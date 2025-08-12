Tinubu’s national single window project gains momentum as Customs, FIRS synergise

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the National Single Window (NSW) project by the first quarter of 2026, following a high-level meeting in Abuja on 12 August 2025.

The NSW, launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in April 2024, is designed to simplify trade processes, increase transparency, and boost Nigeria’s competitiveness in global commerce.

The Presidency has set an operational take-off deadline for early 2026, with all relevant agencies expected to complete system integration before the launch.

Driving Stakeholder Alignment for Trade Reform

L-R: FIRS Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji and Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi. [X, formerly Twitter]

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the meeting, Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), emphasised the significance of stakeholder collaboration.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the Chairman and members of his team. We are here to exchange ideas and have open discussions that will help our preparations for the National Single Window. This project is important to Mr President.

"Since the beginning of this administration, it has been listed among the key policies to create an environment that facilitates trade and makes the Nigerian economy more competitive,” Adeniyi said.

FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, pledged full cooperation, stressing the urgency of meeting the set timeline.

“We are at the stage where we all need what is required for what is to be done, and the help that is required to get the job done right. Mr President has given us till the first quarter of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am here to support the CG and the Nigerian Customs Service to achieve the launching of the National Single Window and to seek further collaboration ahead of the first phase in March 2026,” Adedeji stated.

Integration at the Heart of Progress

L-R: FIRS Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji and Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi. [X, formerly Twitter]

Director of the National Single Window Project, Mr Tola Fakolade, highlighted the project’s progress.

“The project has moved into the critical development and integration phase after a year of assessments and requirement analyses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Single Window serves as the central hub, linking all participating agencies, including Customs, into one unified platform. Achieving seamless integration at this stage is essential for meeting the Q1 2026 operational target,” he explained.

The meeting reinforced a shared vision for a streamlined and transparent trade environment. Once operational, the NSW is expected to speed up cargo clearances, reduce costs, cut bureaucracy, and improve compliance, boosting government revenue and supporting national development.