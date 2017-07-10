Home > Pulse Tech >

The Customs e-auction portal is dead, but people are “winning bids”

E-auction Portal The Customs service's site is down, but people are winning bids

Several reports have indicated that the NCS’ portal wasn’t even working on the day the auction was scheduled to open.

  • Published:
Nigeria Customs Service play

Nigeria Customs Service

(Sundiata Post)

NCC Commission endorses the 2016 ICT and Telecommunication Expo
NCC Body wins regulator of the year award
NOTAP Agency DG says FIRS partnership critical for development
Adebayo Shittu Communications Minister sets up committee to probe NITDA DG
Nigeria Computer Society Group says FG to should approve National Software Policy
Aso Villa Demo Day NCC urges private sector to help fund ICT innovations
Adebayo Shittu Minister of Communication pledges to work with NCS on IT related matters
PoS Transactions hit the N35Bn mark in May
Electronic Auction Portal The Nigeria Customs Service is getting 'techy' too
Adebayo Shittu Nigeria is losing $500 million to cybercrime annually - Communications Minister
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Last week, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced a new e-auction portal through which it said it would propagate its auction process, thus supposedly providing a easier, efficient solution. 

After repeated tests of the e-auction platform, the Nigeria Customs is now set to deploy the e-auction portal on the July 1, 2017,” said Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer of the NCS, in a statement, as reported by Innovation Village.

Nigeria Customs Service play

Nigeria Customs Service

(Sahara Reporters)

 

The portal is now fully networked to designated banks to ensure money accruing from the auction gets to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account for transparency and accountability.”

Unfortunately, several reports have indicated that the NCS’ portal wasn’t even working on the day the auction was scheduled to open. The Cable reported that the website was inaccessible at various intervals on said day with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporting similar occurrences.

ALSO READ: The Nigeria Customs Service is getting 'techy' too

However, the NCS reportedly announced that 43 people have somehow won bids for vehicles auction within the first 48 hours after which the portal had been launched. 

So, who is lying?

Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller General Hameed Ali play

Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller General Hameed Ali

(Premium Times)

 

Well, it would seem that it is the NCS. Period. If there are confirmed reports that a portal it said was going to perform a specific task on a preselected day, how then did these phantom people log on to the portal, place bids, and win said bids? Something just doesn’t add up? 

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

More

Aso Villa Demo Day NCC urges private sector to help fund ICT innovations
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company may get sold if it doesn't fix up in...bullet
2 Privacy Why you should be careful with Snapchat’s new “Snap Map” featurebullet
3 Etisalat Nigeria Is Aliko Dangote about to take over troubled...bullet

Pulse Tech

DotAfrica domain
DotAfrica You can now get a .Africa domain for your website
Nokia 3.
Smartphone Nigeria, you can buy the new Nokia 3 now!
Excel
Microsoft Best Excel 2007 tutorials
US chipmaker Qualcomm has filed fresh legal actions against Apple alleging patent infringement and asking for a US import ban on any iPhones that unfairly use Qualcomm technology
Qualcomm Telecoms company steps up legal battle with Apple, asks iPhone ban