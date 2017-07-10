Last week, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced a new e-auction portal through which it said it would propagate its auction process, thus supposedly providing a easier, efficient solution.

“After repeated tests of the e-auction platform, the Nigeria Customs is now set to deploy the e-auction portal on the July 1, 2017,” said Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer of the NCS, in a statement, as reported by Innovation Village.

“The portal is now fully networked to designated banks to ensure money accruing from the auction gets to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account for transparency and accountability.”

Unfortunately, several reports have indicated that the NCS’ portal wasn’t even working on the day the auction was scheduled to open. The Cable reported that the website was inaccessible at various intervals on said day with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporting similar occurrences.

However, the NCS reportedly announced that 43 people have somehow won bids for vehicles auction within the first 48 hours after which the portal had been launched.

So, who is lying?

Well, it would seem that it is the NCS. Period. If there are confirmed reports that a portal it said was going to perform a specific task on a preselected day, how then did these phantom people log on to the portal, place bids, and win said bids? Something just doesn’t add up?

