Home > Pulse Tech >

FG is launching a $1 million fund you should totally take advantage of

Venture Capital The Nigerian government is launching a $1 million fund you should totally take advantage of

Mohammed said 20 individuals, each contributing $50,000, are expected to make up the fund with five unnamed persons already signed up.

  • Published:
L-R Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minster of Information, Mr Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication and Mr Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice play

L-R Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minster of Information, Mr Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication and Mr Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice

(Daily Trust)

ISIS FG raise alert on mobile app designed by terror group to target children
Lai Mohammed Minister kicks of first phase of Digital Switchover in Jos
Lai Mohammed Minister seeks BON's support for digital switchover
Cybersecurity NITDA is working on a defence mechanism to protect you against cyber threats
Lai Mohammed 'FG will not regulate online publications' - Information Minister
Electronic Auction Portal The Nigeria Customs Service is getting 'techy' too
NITDA The FG has banned hosting of government websites outside Nigeria
Lai Mohammed New Information Minister says Federal government has no plans to censor social media
Emeka Mba FG sacks NBC DG, 5 others
Lai Mohammed Minister welcomes support from China on digital switchover
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government, through the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has announced a $1 million venture fund targeted at the creative industries.

Nigeria's Minister for Information and Communication, Lai Mohammed contested for the office of governor under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy in 2003. In the years that followed, he also served as Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff play

Nigeria's Minister for Information and Communication, Lai Mohammed contested for the office of governor under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy in 2003. In the years that followed, he also served as Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff

(Press)

 

The announcement came during the two-day Creative Industry Financing Conference in Lagos, according to a report by Innovation Village

Mohammed said 20 individuals, each contributing $50,000, are expected to make up the fund with five unnamed persons already volunteering and more investor expected to get on board.

ALSO READ: Minister welcomes support from China on digital switchover

The Minister also said the venture fund would provide seed money for young and talented Nigerians looking to set up businesses in the creative sector. 

Other government personalities present at this conference include Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar; and the Minister of Information and Culture from the Republic of Niger, Koubra Sani.

Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance delivering her keynote address during the NSE-Bloomberg CEO Roundtable in Lagos play

Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance delivering her keynote address during the NSE-Bloomberg CEO Roundtable in Lagos

(Pulse.ng)

 

What are your thoughts on the government’s venture fund for the creative industry? Let us know in the comments section below!

More

Aso Villa Demo Day NCC urges private sector to help fund ICT innovations
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 9Mobile Etisalat Nigeria officially confirms brand name changebullet
2 Gadgets Wow, Coscharis launched a tablet for school childrenbullet
3 Online Pyramid Scheme MMM scammed Nigerians to the tune of N11.9...bullet

Pulse Tech

Lionel Richie to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2014
Lionel Richie, Nigerian Celebrities Your daddy’s favorite love singer just threw some money into tech
Popular Nigerian artiste, Omawunmi on a Glo Xchange commercial
Glo Telecom giant partners with 15 banks for easier airtime recharge for customers
CcHub's Bosun Tijani along with the other CcHub co-founders have invested in a number of local entrepreneurs
CcHub Incubator has launched a graduate program to help graduates be better employees
Python
Programing Best Python tutorials for new programmers