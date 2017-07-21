Home > Pulse Tech >

A secret guide to taking pictures even when you run out of storage

A secret guide to taking pictures even when you run out of storage

You can’t start selecting and deleting so you just forget about the picture. Or the moment passes before you’re done with that. Sad.

We have all had to deal with this annoying notification. play

We have all had to deal with this annoying notification.

(Mashable)

We have all had to deal with it — that annoying “Storage Almost Full” notification. We keep snapping till one fateful day when you take an amazing picture of the Lagos skyline at dusk and your phone it literally can’t take even one more picture. 

You can’t start selecting and deleting so you just forget about the picture. Or the moment passes before you’re done with that. Sad. 

But you can life hack your phone camera and I’ll tell you how.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles play

FILE PHOTO - The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles

(Thomson Reuters)

 

If you don’t want to pay for more storage (on Google Drive, for example) and you can’t bring yourself to delete anything (assuming you’re a picture hoarder like me), here’s your move: take pictures with some of the apps on your phone and save them to your phone. 

In my opinion, one app that is great for this is Snapchat. Once you take a snap, click on the little arrow over a bracket icon in the bottom lefthand corner of the screen. That’s it.

Once you hit that button, anything you just snapped is saved to your phone’s library, and it works for videos too. I have actually tested this hack and found it quite useful. 

Snapchat aside, you can start using most of your favorite social media apps to take photos when your camera says it is impossible.

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on the company's website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France on February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo play

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on the company's website in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France on February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

 

Some examples: Facebook has an in-app camera that lets you save shots to your phone, Slack is also a good app to get around this storage wahala. 

Obviously, this is not a permanent solution — you will probably have to delete some things at some point. You can also use tools like Google Drive or DropBox to save pictures and videos to the cloud. 

Either ways, if you know any other useful hacks, drop them in the comments section below. 

