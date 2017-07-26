Home > Politics >

Diezani's trial vindicates Senate President - APC

Saraki Diezani's trial vindicates Senate President's position on corruption - Kwara APC

APC said Diezani's trial by the United States on illegal diversion of Nigeria's oil fund was a vindication of the Saraki's long position on corruption

Senate President Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has said that the ongoing trial of ex-minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke has vindicated Senate president Bukola Sarakis position on corruption.

In a statement by the party, APC said the former minister of Petroleum Resources' trial by the United States Department of Justice on illegal diversion of Nigeria's oil fund was a vindication of the position that has long been taken by Saraki against corruption.

The statement signed by the party's state publicity secretary, Alhaji Sullyman Buhari urged Nigerians to remember Saraki's stand on giving clean bill of health to Diezani in 2014.

The statement also noted that at that time when Saraki could have derived huge personal benefit from collaborating in the plot to clear Madueke against the findings of the committee, he refused to sign the report and then on May 29, 2014 issued a press statement to dissociate himself from any so-called clearance.

"We are raising this issue to refreshen the memory of all Nigerians, particularly those who are sponsoring the 'Paint Saraki Black' campaign for political purpose that the Senate President has always been a champion of transparency in public office and that when he stood the chance of deriving great personal financial benefit, he chose to protect and canvass the Nigerian cause. That is the case with the NNPC probe.

"In that case, he sacrificed even personal relationships. He chose to incur the wrath of the powers that be. Some investigations which some people now tried to use against him came out of the bitter attempt to get back at him.

ALSO READ: My relationship with Buhari is cordial - Senate President

"That is why we wonder how some people are trying to pin the label of corruption on him when on many occasions, he fought against corrupt practices.

"In fact, in the fuel subsidy issue, he was the anchor person against the fraudulent payment to some oil dealers in the name of subsidy," the statement read.

