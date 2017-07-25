Home > Politics >

CNN backs calls to restructure Nigeria

The national chairman of the coalition said the party's position is a commitment to the unity of the country.

Chairman of the Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), Abdulkadir Abdulsalam

A coalition of 15 political parties, the Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN) has added their voice to the growing calls for the restructuring of the country.

The group backed the calls to restructure the country and achieve true federalism as the subject has dominated discussions in political circles over the past month.

While addressing the media on Monday, July 24, 2017, the national chairman of the coalition, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, said the party's position is a commitment to the unity of the country.

He said, "Our goal will be to create jobs for all those who want to work and economic opportunity for all want to achieve.

"Our immediate task will be to strive to heal the wounds of the past through reclamation, reconciliation and reformation.

"We are committed to the economic, political and internal restructuring of Nigeria as well as empowering of our youths, women and persons with disability through well-articulated policies toward a better Nigeria."

The parties in the coalition are: Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP), Labour Party (LP), People for Democratic Change and Democratic Alternative (PDCDA), National Action Council (NAC), Democratic People's Congress (DPC), Progressive People's Alliance (PPA), and United Democratic Party (UDP).

Others are Action Alliance (AA), People's Party of Nigeria (PPA), Young Democratic Party (YDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), and Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD).

According to Sam Turaki, the national chairman of MPPP, the coalition is interested in directing the affairs of the nation better if given a chance to serve.

He said, "We want to save this nation from collapsing."

