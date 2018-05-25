Home > News > World >

US backs Dutch, Australian findings against Russia in MH17 probe

US America backs Dutch, Australian findings against Russia in MH17 probe

The United States said Friday it stood with the Netherlands and Australia after they blamed Russia for the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen on September 9, 2014 at the crash site in the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) east of Donetsk in Ukraine play

Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen on September 9, 2014 at the crash site in the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) east of Donetsk in Ukraine

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States said Friday it stood with the Netherlands and Australia after they blamed Russia for the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

Australia and the Netherlands are moving toward taking legal action to "hold Russia responsible" for its role in the shootdown that killed all 298 people on board.

"We strongly support the decisions by the Netherlands and Australia to call Russia to account," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"It is time for Russia to acknowledge its role in the shooting down of MH17 and to cease its callous disinformation campaign."

A top Dutch investigator said his team had concluded that the plane was shot down by a Russian-made BUK missile from a Russian military brigade in Kursk.

Most of the dead were Dutch, but there were 17 nationalities, including Australians, on board.

The BUK missile launcher "was brought into sovereign Ukrainian territory from Russia, was fired from territory controlled by Russia and Russia-led forces in eastern Ukraine, and was then returned to Russian territory," Nauert said.

Russia has denied any responsibility, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Netherlands had provided "no facts" to support the findings and was merely speculating "to achieve their own political goals."

Nauert said Russia's involvement in Ukraine since 2014 has led to more than 10,300 conflict-related deaths.

"It is more than time for Russia to end this violence," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet

Related Articles

Tech The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and became the world's youngest female billionaire before it all came crashing down
Finance PayPal is making 2 tweaks that'll transform it into a force to be reckoned with (PYPL)
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police station
Peace Corps How Reps laid to rest bill seeking to override Buhari's veto
Linda Ikeji We shouldn't be shaming women for being single and pregnant
Ramsey Nouah Actor says social media world is unreal to him
Football Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah
Entertainment In a dance lab with Martha Graham
Liverpool Salah, Firmino others get gifts as they arrive Kiev for Champions League finals

World

Weinstein charged with rape, sex crimes by NY police
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY police
Harvey Weinstein police station Manhattan May 25
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police station
File photo taken September 09, 2014 shows wreckage Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 at the crash sitee 80km east of Donetsk. Russia said the Netherlands had provided no evidence that Moscow was directly behind the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17
Sergey Lavrov No 'facts' to support MH17 charges: Russia's minister
Map locating Benghazi in Libya.
In Libya At least 7 dead in Benghazi attack: security source