Home > News > World >

UK mulls extending EU customs arrangements beyond transition: reports

In UK Government extending EU customs arrangements beyond transition

The British government is considering staying aligned to the EU's customs union for years after a post-Brexit transition period if it cannot resolve the Irish border issue, newspaper reports said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, in effect after a transition period lasting until December 31, 2021 play

Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, in effect after a transition period lasting until December 31, 2021

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The British government is considering staying aligned to the EU's customs union for years after a post-Brexit transition period if it cannot resolve the Irish border issue, newspaper reports said Thursday.

London is reportedly ready to offer this option as an alternative "backstop" to the European Union's proposal that Northern Ireland alone would stay aligned if no way was found to avoid border checks with the Republic of Ireland.

Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, which legally takes place on March 29, 2019, but in effect will be delayed by a transition period lasting until December 31, 2021.

The plans have raised the prospect of border checks with EU-member Ireland, which many fear could upset the fragile peace in the region.

London has in theory agreed that if no solution can be found to keep the border open, Northern Ireland would be aligned with the EU as a last resort -- but this would break up the country and in reality would never be acceptable.

Under the plan reported in The Times and The Telegraph, the government's new "backstop" would see the whole country remain aligned with the EU.

The Telegraph reported that Prime Minister Theresa May's top ministers signed off on the plan on Tuesday, and The Times said it would be presented to the EU next week.

"We agreed in December and in March to a backstop, but the subsequent legal text that was put forward by the EU we believe was unacceptable," May's spokeswoman said.

"Negotiations are continuing on what a workable backstop would be."

Timeline of the Brexit talks play

Timeline of the Brexit talks

(AFP)

May's government has yet to agree on its plans for future customs arrangements with the EU and there are growing fears that any option will not be ready by the end of the transition period.

The idea of extending the transition has been mooted in recent weeks by May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy, her former deputy Damian Green, and business secretary Greg Clark.

Downing Street has repeatedly said that Britain will be leaving the customs union after the transition, and May said on Thursday: "The United Kingdom will be leaving the customs union."

The suggestion of a "softer" Brexit lifted the pound overnight, according to Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, an online trading platform.

"Should the report be confirmed as true then this rally could have a lot further to go, but right now traders are awaiting some form of confirmation."

With less than a year until Brexit, there are fears in the English port of Dover of long tailbacks for trucks because of additional customs red tape play

With less than a year until Brexit, there are fears in the English port of Dover of long tailbacks for trucks because of additional customs red tape

(AFP/File)

But hardline eurosceptics are unhappy, with leading Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg telling the Telegraph: "People voted to leave, they did not vote for purgatory."

The government has promised to reduce as much as possible any border checks on goods going in and out of the EU and avoid a "hard border" in Ireland.

Britain also wants to be able to forge its own trade deals with non-EU countries.

Ministers are divided and any option would take time to implement.

The Telegraph reported that one of the options gaining support, using technology to ease border checks, may not be in place until 2023.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
2 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
3 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet

Related Articles

European Union Chokes on own air quality standards
Addict President's son steals phone and exchanges it for drugs
Football Mo-mentous occasion! Salah's boots score at British Museum
Royal Weddings Here are popular faces expected at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding
Politics Middle class people are taking MDMA wrapped in cheese in a new trend called 'brieing'
Toyin Abraham Actress is engaged! (Video)
Gambling UK slashes maximum stake on machines to £2
Politics The UK is heading for a 'constitutional crisis' if May forces through Brexit without Scotland's consent
Girl Smarts Meghan Markle’s BFF has been working out a TON leading up to the royal wedding
BET Awards 2018 Best Int’l Act Winner to receive award live on main stage

World

Security forces are seen at the entrance of El Helicoide, the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), in Caracas, on May 17, 2018, where Venezuelan opponents and a US citizen are protesting their detention
In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest
Peace activists in Seoul rally against joint South Korea-US joint military drills
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
US President Donald Trump, pictured here May 11, 2018 at a White House meeting with carmakers, often vents on Twitter about the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency for the past year
Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one
Anti-establishment Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, indicated a government deal with the far-right League is immiment after talks with head Matteo Salvini
In Italy Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening'