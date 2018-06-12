Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump accused of accepting illegal foreign payments

Donald Trump US President accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case

Lawyers for the US state of Maryland and the capital Washington accused President Donald Trump on Monday of accepting illegal payments from foreign officials through his hotel in the US capital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump International Hotel, photographed here in April 2017, is at the heart of a case about the "emoluments clause" of the US constitution play

Trump International Hotel, photographed here in April 2017, is at the heart of a case about the "emoluments clause" of the US constitution

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lawyers for the US state of Maryland and the capital Washington accused President Donald Trump on Monday of accepting illegal payments from foreign officials through his hotel in the US capital.

But a lawyer representing the president contended that such payments are perfectly legal, as long as Trump does not offer anything in return.

The lawsuit being heard in a Greenbelt, Maryland court revolves around the "emoluments clause" of the US constitution which prevents any public officer holder from accepting "any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State" without the approval of the legislature.

The plaintiffs say Trump is guilty of having conflicts of interest, and has not sufficiently distanced himself from his businesses.

After becoming US president in January 2017, the real estate magnate entrusted his two sons with running his commercial interests, but retained all his shares in the Trump Organization.

The result has been that foreign dignitaries seeking to curry favor with the White House have chosen to stay at Trump International Hotel, according to Karl Racine, the attorney general for Washington and his counterpart for Maryland, Brian Frosh.

The debates on Monday attempted to define the concept of emoluments and what the framers of the constitution intended the clause when it was drafted in the 18th century.

There has never been a major case involving the arcane clause, and it has never been examined by the Supreme Court.

As a result, Monday's hearing was the "first oral argument focused on the meaning of the emoluments clause in American judicial history," according to Norm Eisen of anti-corruption group Citizens for Responsiblity and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Commenting on the Department of Justice's position, which states that Trump is not guilty of violating the clause because he did not explicitly offer a quid pro quo, Eisen added: "Our view is that this is way too narrow.

"That's not how founders defined emoluments, not how US government has generally defined it, and makes no sense as matter of logic, would permit too much corruption."

Federal Judge Peter Messitte is expected to give his ruling by the end of July.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential pollbullet
3 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet

Related Articles

Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache for record-keepers
G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history books
Trump and Kim Opposites, rivals, heirs, negotiators
Donald Trump US President's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Donald Trump US President lashes out at US allies in Twitter rant
US-North Korea Summit Nukes and normalisation: What's on the table in Singapore
In London Koreans suburb tackle north-south divide
US-North Korea Summit US, N. Korea officials in final summit preparations
Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact
Sergei Lavrov Russia's top diplomat planning North Korea visit: ministry

World

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels
Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary
The public bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exploded by the pair's bitter rift over trade
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
Argentina's former vice minister of public works Jose Lopez is accused of trying to stash some $9 milion cash and jewels at a convent
In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
Life jackets on a beach after dozens of migrants drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Sabrata in September last year
Migrants Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship