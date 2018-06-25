Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Tehran's Grand Bazaar strikes in protest at rial collapse

In Iran Tehran's Grand Bazaar strikes in protest at rial collapse

Traders in the Iranian capital's Grand Bazaar held a rare protest strike Monday against the collapse of the rial on the foreign exchange market as demonstrators also took to the streets.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shops shuttered at the Iranian capital's Grand Bazaar play

Shops shuttered at the Iranian capital's Grand Bazaar

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Traders in the Iranian capital's Grand Bazaar held a rare protest strike Monday against the collapse of the rial on the foreign exchange market as demonstrators also took to the streets.

At a crossroads in central Tehran, police fired tear gas at dozens of youths shouting slogans and throwing stones, an AFP photographer said.

"The demands of bazaar traders are legitimate. They want the situation on the foreign exchange market to be clarified once and for all," Abdollah Esfiandari, head of the historical covered market's administrative board, told ISNA news agency.

He said the protest was against "the high exchange rate, foreign currency fluctuations... goods being blocked at customs, and the lack of clear criteria for duties".

Shops had their metal shutters down throughout the market, said 45-year-old carpet trader who grew up in the area. "It's the first time in my life that I have seen this."

Iran's currency has plunged almost 50 percent in value in the past six months, with the US dollar now buying around 85,000 rials on the open market.

"Anti-riot police intervened" to disperse a protest in the Grand Bazaar, making two arrests, according to another carpet merchant.

Iranian protesters gather in downtown Tehran play

Iranian protesters gather in downtown Tehran

(AFP)

Iran has faced mounting economic woes since the United States in May pulled out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers that lifted international sanctions in exchange for a scaling back of the Islamic republic's atomic programme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
3 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet

Related Articles

In Philippines Quite a mud-dle! Filipino devotees slather themselves in soil
In Spain First 'stolen babies' case comes to trial
Global Powers Key talks to open on boosting world's chemical watchdog
European Union Mini-summit tackles migration crisis, political flare-up
In Latvia School language reform irks Russian minority
In Mozambique Gas-fuelled future threatened by jihadists
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's pugnacious 'chief' with eye on history
Muharrem Ince Fiery Turkish MP wants to be 'everyone's president'
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's six presidential candidates

World

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is making history as the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup
El Hadary Egypt's goalkeeper, 45, to become oldest player in World Cup history
Many MPs, particularly those representing London and south-east England, are strongly critical of plans to build a new runway at Heathrow airport, fearing the noise and pollution impact on a densely populated area
Theresa May MPs vote on expanding London's Heathrow airport
There has been a lot of speculation about a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, seen here in November
In Moscow Bolton due Wednesday, Trump-Putin meet on agenda
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan faces a number of foreign policy entanglements after his re-election on Sunday
Erdogan Five foreign policy challenges president faces after re-election