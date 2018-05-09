Home > News > World >

Self-navigating AI learns to take shortcuts: study

Artificial Intelligence Self-navigating AI learns to take shortcuts: study

A computer programme modelled on the human brain learnt to navigate a virtual maze and take shortcuts, outperforming a flesh-and-blood expert, its developers said Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
While artificial intelligence (AI) programmes have recently made great strides in imitating human brain processing -- everything from recognising objects to playing complicated board games -- spatial navigation has remained a challenge play

While artificial intelligence (AI) programmes have recently made great strides in imitating human brain processing -- everything from recognising objects to playing complicated board games -- spatial navigation has remained a challenge

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A computer programme modelled on the human brain learnt to navigate a virtual maze and take shortcuts, outperforming a flesh-and-blood expert, its developers said Wednesday.

While artificial intelligence (AI) programmes have recently made great strides in imitating human brain processing -- everything from recognising objects to playing complicated board games -- spatial navigation has remained a challenge.

It requires the recalculation of one's position, after each step taken, in relation to the starting point and destination -- even when travelling a never-before-taken route.

Navigation is considered a complex behavioural task, and in animals is partly controlled by a sort of onboard GPS driven by "grid cells" in the brain's hippocampus region. These cells have been observed firing in a regular pattern as mammals explore a new environment.

In a new study published in the journal Nature, AI researchers said they had developed a "deep neural network", or computer "brain", which they trained to navigate towards a goal in a virtual maze.

When shortcuts were introduced, by opening a previously blocked opening for example, the AI automatically took the shorter route.

'Super-human'

Furthermore, the computer "brain" generated navigational grids strikingly similar to those observed in the brains of foraging mammals, said the team.

The programme "performed at a super-human level, exceeding the ability of a professional game player," three of the study authors said in a press statement.

It "exhibited the type of flexible navigation normally associated with animals, taking novel routes and shortcuts when they became available."

Most of the researchers are attached to DeepMind, the British AI company that also created AlphaGo, the self-trained computer that beat human champions at the Chinese board game "Go" said to require intuition rather than brute processing power to prevail.

The team said their work was "an important step in understanding the fundamental computational purpose of grid cells in the brain".

The discoverers of grid cells were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square paradebullet

Related Articles

Tech Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company's biggest shakeup in history (FB)
Tech Google is announcing a ton of new products right now — here's everything Google has unveiled so far (GOOG, GOOGL)
Tech Meet Grimes, the Canadian pop star who streams video games and is dating Elon Musk (TSLA)
Strategy The best advice for entrepreneurs, from 16 real people who started their own companies
Nexford University US varsity raises $4m to build next-generation higher institutions in Nigeria
Tech 17 surprising facts about Bill Gates (MSFT)
Tech Here's everything Facebook announced at its 2018 developers conference (FB)
Tech Former Facebook executive Joanna Shields tells us why she just became CEO of a $2 billion AI startup
Finance There's been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley — and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology (MS)
Tech A mysterious glitch on Facebook asked if every single post was 'hate speech' (FB)

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Viktor Vekselberg, left, has reportedly been questioned by FBI agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's US affiliate paid to President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney
Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report
Protesters stand outside the White House as US President Donald Trump announces the United State's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC
Iran How could the country deal be salvaged?
The European Union launched an online survey giving users space to outline their own views on how the EU's remaining 27 countries face up to the future
European Union Bruised by Brexit, launches 'citizens consultation'