Home > News > World >

Sarah Williams :  'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare

Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare

Sarah Williams, 15, was fishing for squid from a kayak off the South Australian coast near Normanville on Sunday when the shark struck.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Experts say shark attacks are increasing in Australian waters but fatalities remain rare play

Experts say shark attacks are increasing in Australian waters but fatalities remain rare

(OKIKNAWA CHURAUMI AQUARIUM/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Australian teenager has survived a terrifying encounter with a great white shark, with her harrowing screams alerting her father who was certain it was about to "eat her".

Sarah Williams, 15, was fishing for squid from a kayak off the South Australian coast near Normanville on Sunday when the shark struck.

Her rattled father Chris, in a small dingy nearby with his son and another daughter, said she was thrown in the air and landed in the water.

"This shark has just rolled and all I saw was the dark side and the white belly and just huge fins and just white water everywhere," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

"It was going to eat her."

He said the animal circled and hit the kayak several times as he rushed to his daughter's aid, with son Mitchell dragging her from the water, over the shark and into their boat.

"That spine-tingling scream, that not only me but my son and eldest daughter heard, is something that you just can’t describe it," Williams added to the Nine Network as he fought back tears.

"All night we’ve just sort of sat back and said, 'how have we got out of this alive?’"

The shark, suspected to be a great white and estimated to be the same length as the kayak, about 4.5 metres (15 feet), then stalked their motor boat for about 10 minutes as they headed for safety.

The girl, who escaped with minor cuts and bruises, said the ordeal was "everything you picture in the Jaws movie".

"I saw it when I was in the water with it. I saw what it was and I saw its fin," she told Nine.

Police said the Sea Rescue Squadron was now patrolling the area, around 75 kilometres (46 miles) south of Adelaide.

The scare came just days after a diver survived intact after being forced to swim five miles back to shore shadowed by a large tiger shark after becoming separated from his boat in Western Australia.

John Craig told reporters on Sunday: "I thought this was it, this is how I'm going to die."

There have been more than a dozen incidents with sharks off Australia's vast coastline this year, including the death of a 17-year-old girl mauled in full view of her parents in Western Australia.

Experts say attacks are increasing as water sports become more popular and baitfish move closer to shore, but fatalities remain rare.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money'...bullet

Related Articles

In Australia Lost diver swam miles to shore stalked by shark
In Austria 'Burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks
In Chile Easter Island declares huge marine protection zone
In Galapagos Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught
In Australia Great white shark jumps into fisherman's boat
Henri van Breda South African pleads not guilty to slaying his wealthy family
In Australia Family see shark kill teenage daughter
Australia, Congo Endangered species poached in protected areas - WWF

World

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is on his way to the Philippines for security talks with Southeast Asian defence ministers
James Mattis US Secretary of Defense says to discuss N. Korea threat on Philippines trip
French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri arrives at an award ceremony in Venice on September 9, 2017
The Insult Ramallah scraps Lebanese film over Israel 'normalisation'
The Indonesian military said General Gatot Nurmantyo was unable to board his Emirates flight from the Indonesian capital after being refused entry by the US Customs and Border Protection agency
Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
President Emmanuel Macron adopted Nemo, a two-year-old labrador-griffin cross, from a rescue centre in August
Oui Oui France's presidential pooch leaves palace puddle