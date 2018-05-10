Home > News > World >

Rio police to reenact black activist's murder scene

In Brazil Rio police to reenact black activist's murder scene

Rio de Janeiro police said they will stage a reenactment Thursday of the murder of city politician and black rights activist Marielle Franco in an attempt to boost the investigation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anielle Silva (L), sister of activist Marielle Franco, cries at a memorial in Rio de Janeiro on April 14, 2018, one month after Franco's murder play

Anielle Silva (L), sister of activist Marielle Franco, cries at a memorial in Rio de Janeiro on April 14, 2018, one month after Franco's murder

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rio de Janeiro police said they will stage a reenactment Thursday of the murder of city politician and black rights activist Marielle Franco in an attempt to boost the investigation.

Franco's March 14 killing in what appeared to be a professional hit in the city center shocked Brazilians and prompted a big demonstration against Rio's surging violence.

With still no suspect announced, police have come under criticism for not doing enough. There have also been allegations of an official cover-up.

Late Thursday officers, from the homicide department will reenact the event in which both Franco and her driver were killed when assailants approached their car and opened fire, police said in a statement.

"During the reenactment, there could be shots fired at specific points for (ballistics) analysis. For this reason, access for pedestrians and vehicles will be blocked to the whole area," the statement said.

A rare black city council member, Franco had become a prominent critic of police violence in Rio and what she said was the targeting of blacks in the city's poverty-stricken favela neighborhoods.

Colleagues say the leftist politician was killed because she had angered police and underground paramilitary militias.

On Wednesday, local media quoted an unidentified police informant saying that he knew the murder was masterminded by another city councilor and a militia leader.

According to the informant, the councilor and militia commander ordered Franco's killing because of her human rights activism in the violent west of Rio, a militia stronghold.

The councilor, Marcello Siciliano, denied the allegations, telling journalists: "I'm being massacred on social media for something said by a person whose credibility is unknown. I never had political conflicts (with Franco)."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square paradebullet
3 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet

Related Articles

Football Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus
In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election
In Rio Police shootouts in favelas shut down major highways
Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes
In Rio Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units
Football Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor
Football Leverkusen seal deal for Brazilian starlet Paulinho
Rio Fighting Marielle's war: women battle on after councilor's murder
World Right-wing presidential contender in Brazil is charged with inciting hatred
In Brazil At least 21 killed in prison breakout bid: officials

World

US President Donald Trump says he will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong UN (R) June 12 in Singapore
In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
New Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan swept to power this week off the back of mass protests
Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
More than 3,000 politically charged ads taken out by a Russian operation to influence US politics were released by the House Intelligence Committee
In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
An ultramodern city-state, Singapore has robust security infrastructure and is widely considered one of the safest cities in Asia
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?