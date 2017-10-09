Home > News > World >

Red Cross :  Organisation to reduce Afghanistan presence after deadly attacks

Red Cross Organisation to reduce Afghanistan presence after deadly attacks

The decision by the charity, which has been working in Afghanistan for over three decades, underlines the growing dangers for aid workers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mourners carry the coffin of one of the six Afghan employees of the Red Cross murdered in Mazar-i-Sharif in February play

Mourners carry the coffin of one of the six Afghan employees of the Red Cross murdered in Mazar-i-Sharif in February

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Committee of the Red Cross will "drastically" reduce operations in war-torn Afghanistan after seven of its employees were killed in attacks this year, the aid organisation said on Monday.

The decision by the charity, which has been working in Afghanistan for over three decades, underlines the growing dangers for aid workers, who have increasingly become casualties of a surge in militant violence in recent years.

"We have no choice but to drastically reduce our presence and activities in Afghanistan," Monica Zanarelli, the ICRC head in Afghanistan, told reporters.

"Exposure to risk has become our greater challenge in Afghanistan, and we know that zero risk doesn't exist and we are not aiming at that, but our security has to be guaranteed by every party," she said.

The humanitarian group will close its facilities in the northern city of Maimana, the capital of Faryab province, and in Kunduz province, also in the north and a hotbed of Taliban activity.

Operations in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif will be scaled back.

The group has suffered a series of deadly attacks in northern Afghanistan, where Taliban and Islamic State group militants have intensified their assaults on police and troops.

In February six ICRC employees were killed when their convoy came under insurgent attack in the northern province of Jowzjan.

Two of their colleagues were abducted in a separate incident and only released by their captors last month.

No group claimed responsibility for the abduction or killings, but Jowzjan police have blamed local Islamic State jihadists who are making inroads in the country.

In the most recent attack, a Spanish physiotherapist working for the ICRC in northern Afghanistan last month was shot and killed by a wheelchair-bound patient.

Lorena Enebral Perez, 38, was shot inside the aid group's rehabilitation centre in Mazar-i-Sharif, where she treated disabled children, women and men including amputees.

Two people were arrested over the deadly attack, including the 21-year-old shooter whom police said was a "regular patient".

Last December a Spanish Red Cross employee was abducted when workers from the charity were travelling between Mazar-i-Sharif and neighbouring Kunduz. He was released several weeks later.

The ICRC has around 1,800 staff including 120 international aid workers in Afghanistan -- helping wounded and disabled people, supporting hospitals, making prison visits and assisting prisoners to maintain contact with their families.

In many areas such as the north, they are the only international organisation providing such services.

"We understand the consequences to stop our activities in the north but we have no choice," Zanarelli added.

She said the organisation was not leaving Afghanistan but to prevent more losses the "necessity of reviewing our presence is strongly requested".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Las Vegas Shooting America mourns 59 dead victims of concert massacre...bullet
3 In US Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, 'Only one thing will...bullet

Related Articles

Nobel Peace Prize Full list of winners from 1901-2017
In Morocco Women in back-breaking trade from Spain enclave
UN Council to send war crimes investigators to Yemen
Boko Haram Suspects trials to be held behind closed doors
Donald Trump President's Twitter tirades deepen Asia alarm over conflict risk
In Afghanistan Doctors and hospitals among Taliban casualties of war
Joao Lourenco Daunting challenges facing Angola's new president
Mexico Psychologists help country deal with double trauma of quake
United Nations Syria drops off the radar at UN assembly

World

Adrian Ursache is suspected of belonging to the loosely-organised far-right "Reichsbuerger" movement
Adrian Ursache Former 'Mr Germany' on trial for shooting police officer
Sightings of scary clowns broke out in the United States last year and have recently taken place in Israel, where local police have detained dozens involved in the pranks
In Israel Police detains dozens in 'horror clown' craze
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Ashura procession in Lahore on October 1, 2017. Ashura is one of the most important festivals for Shiite Muslims, who are frequently targeted in sectarian attacks
In Pakistan Five dead in attack targeting Shiites country's southwest
German police use mirrors to check for migrants hiding in the narrow space under a freight train container
Migrant Crisis After sea voyage, people risk lives on freight train to Germany