Home > News > World >

Raqa :  US-backed force says has fully captured city from IS

Raqa US-backed force says has fully captured city from IS

The city's capture comes after the SDF on Tuesday seized the last two remaining IS positions in Raqa, the national hospital and the municipal stadium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) talks on the radio near Raqa's stadium as they clear the last positions on the frontline on October 16, 2017 in the Islamic State group's crumbling stronghold play

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) talks on the radio near Raqa's stadium as they clear the last positions on the frontline on October 16, 2017 in the Islamic State group's crumbling stronghold

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Tuesday they had fully captured the Islamic State group's former Syrian stronghold Raqa, after more than four months of fighting.

"Everything is finished in Raqa, our forces have taken full control of Raqa," SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP.

"The military operations in Raqa have finished, but there are clearing operations now under way to uncover any sleeper cells there might be and remove mines," he added.

"Soon there will be an official statement announcing the liberation of the city."

The city's capture comes after the SDF on Tuesday seized the last two remaining IS positions in Raqa, the national hospital and the municipal stadium.

On Monday, the SDF had taken the infamous Al-Naim traffic circle, dubbed the "Roundabout of Hell" by residents under IS rule because the jihadists used it for public beheadings and crucifixions.

The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, began their operation to drive IS from Raqa last November, spending months encircling the city before breaking into it in June.

Over the course of four months, they captured some 90 percent of the city, but operations were paused last week to allow local officials to negotiate the evacuation of thousands of trapped civilians.

Under the agreement, several hundred Syrian IS fighters and family members also left remaining jihadist positions, leaving only an estimated 300 foreign fighters in the city.

IS captured Raqa in 2014 and transformed it into the de facto Syrian capital of its self-styled "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq.

The city became synonymous with the worst of the group's abuses, as well as a planning centre for jihadist attacks abroad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Catalonia Spain gives final call for Catalan independence decisionbullet
2 Mogadishu Bombing World leaders condemn Somalia attack 'in strongest...bullet
3 In Austria 31-yr-old conservative set to become next chancellorbullet

Related Articles

Raqa City battles over but aid effort just starting: group
Islamic State 'Toughest fighting yet' to oust group from Syria's Raqa
Kurdish-Arab US-backed forces in toughest Raqa fighting yet
Syria To beat IS, country's force goes backs to basics
In Syria 3,000 civilians flee Raqa under deal: militia spokesman
In Syria US-backed force announces 'final phase' of Raqa battle
In Syria Some IS foreign fighters have left Raqa under deal: local official
In Syria 100 IS fighters surrender in Raqa in 24 hours: US-led coalition

World

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate at the frontline in the Islamic State (IS) group's crumbling stronghold of Raqa on October 16, 2017
Islamic State Group loses emblematic Syria stronghold Raqa
Protesters in Barcelona demand "freedom for political prisoners"
Catalonia Catalans take to the streets as key separatists detained
Rohingya refugees walking into Bangladesh from Myanmar
Rohingya Refugees UN says 582,000 have now crossed into Bangladesh
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, see here attending the 2014 Oscars, has been sacked by the sudio his founded following allegations of sexual assault
Harvey Weinstein Company says in talks to sell movie studio