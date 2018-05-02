Home > News > World >

pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for president

In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for president

Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party on Wednesday said its charismatic former leader Selahattin Demirtas would be its candidate for president in polls next month, even though he is currently jailed and on trial in several legal cases.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) leader Selahattin Demirtas is seen a charismatic political operator in Turkey play

Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) leader Selahattin Demirtas is seen a charismatic political operator in Turkey

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party on Wednesday said its charismatic former leader Selahattin Demirtas would be its candidate for president in polls next month, even though he is currently jailed and on trial in several legal cases.

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) had agreed Demirtas as its candidate and his campaign would be launched in simultaneous rallies in Istanbul and the majority Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on Friday afternoon, the party said.

Turkey is due to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 after snap polls were called by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan one-and-a-half years ahead of schedule.

Demirtas, 45, was a candidate against Erdogan in August 2014 presidential elections and led HDP into parliament for the first time in June 2015 polls.

Dubbed the "Kurdish Obama" by admirers after the rhetorically-gifted former US president, Demirtas stood out in Turkish politics with impassioned speeches and a radiant charisma.

But he was arrested in November 2016 in a crackdown that followed the July failed coup and put on trial in several cases, notably on charges of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

If convicted, he faces up to 142 years in prison.

The HDP replaced Demirtas as its co-leader in February this year after he indicated his political career was over while in prison.

It was not immediately clear what had prompted the change of heart and how he can register as a candidate, let alone campaign, while in jail.

The new co-leaders of the HDP, Pervin Buldan and Sezai Temelli, urged supporters to come out on Friday and celebrate the campaign launch.

"We are coming together to share our joy in Selahattin Demirtas' candidacy for president," they said in a statement. "We can already see a bright future."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 Donald Trump This is how much America is giving Nigeria in 2018bullet

Related Articles

Tech Far-right protesters and leftists around the world hit the streets for May Day — take a look at the dramatic protests
In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1
World White Gouse delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico for 30 days
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thaw
Abdullah Gul Turkish ex-president says not running for the top job in June
Iran Attacks IS suspects stand trial
Sergei Lavrov Russia, Turkey, Iran hold Syria talks
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country

World

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to ride in the Ascot Landau carriage on their wedding day
Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession
The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy
Turkey Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade
A Libyan policeman inspects damage at the Libyan electoral commission headquarters in Tripoli after it was targeted by suicide bombers on May 2, 2018
In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
On December 30, 2006 firefighters work inside the car park of Terminal 4 of Barajas Airport in Madrid after a bomb by armed Basque separatist group ETA exploded, killing two people.
Basque Key dates in history of group ETA