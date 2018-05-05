Home > News > World >

One scientist's 30-year quest to get under Mars' skin

Philippe Lognonne One scientist's 30-year quest to get under Mars' skin

Philippe Lognonne has waited three decades to hear the heartbeat of Mars.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philippe Lognonne, the principal investigator for the SEIS experiment on the NASA InSight Mission, has always wanted to know what's going on under Mars' famously red surface play

Philippe Lognonne, the principal investigator for the SEIS experiment on the NASA InSight Mission, has always wanted to know what's going on under Mars' famously red surface

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Philippe Lognonne has waited three decades to hear the heartbeat of Mars.

With a little luck and some help from NASA, the instrument he designed to take the Red Planet's pulse will land before the year's end and press a high-tech ear to its dusty surface.

As principal investigator for the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS), a multi-sensor seismometer, Lognonne will have a front-row seat for the scheduled launch on Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California of NASA's InSight mission.

But he's keeping the champagne corked: three times in the past, Mars space missions featuring his ultra-sensitive seismometers have faltered, failed or been scrapped.

Lognonne's cherubic features are framed by a mop of shoulder-length auburn hair, a grizzled beard and white sideburns.

He has just turned 55, and has a weakness for Hawaiian shirts.

A researcher at the Institute of Earth Physics in Paris, Lognonne has explored the dynamics of tsunamis and deciphered data from 1970s Apollo missions.

Graphic on NASA's new Mars lander play

Graphic on NASA's new Mars lander

(AFP)

But from the start, his true passion and unwavering mission was to build the tools that could detect what's going on under Mars' red surface.

"This planet was habitable four billion years ago, and I want to understand why, bit by bit, it stopped being so," Lognonne said in an interview at the Paris university where he teaches.

Soon after completing his PhD in 1989, the young scientist focused on designing a suite of seismometers -- used on Earth to detect and measure earthquakes -- that could probe deep beneath the Martian surface in search of answers.

'Don't give up'

His first crack at securing passage to Mars for his instruments came in 1996, when France's National Centre for Space Studies joined a Russian mission that included an orbiter and two landers.

But two small seismometers on board never made it past Earth's atmosphere -- the launch failed, and the mission was aborted.

Lognonne got another shot at his goal seven years later.

Working with US engineer Bruce Banerdt -- who 15 years later would become the scientific director for InSight -- he helped prepare instruments for the European NetLander mission, which sought to set up a network of four small stations on the surface of Mars, including a seismometer. A launch date was set for 2005.

Philippe Lognonne worked on the SEIS seismometer that can measure ground motions in a wide range of frequencies, using an array of six sensors play

Philippe Lognonne worked on the SEIS seismometer that can measure ground motions in a wide range of frequencies, using an array of six sensors

(AFP/File)

But the mission got mired in red ink and was axed in 2003.

"That was a bit of let-down," Lognonne said flatly.

What kept him going? Why didn't he give up at that point?

"I've always told my students, if you really believe that a project is scientifically important, the only reason to not carry on is if someone else is already doing it," he said.

Banerdt and Lognonne went their separate ways but stayed in touch, linked in part by the dream of putting a seismometer on Mars.

"We knew that the scientific consensus was that it must be done," Lognonne said.

A small leak

In 2012, NASA invited bids under its Discovery programme for relatively low-budget space exploration projects, and the duo decided to try once again.

They were up against 26 other projects in their category.

In August of that year, they got the call from NASA saying they had been selected for a 2016 Mars launch.

"Four years is very short!" Lognonne recalls thinking, as they threw themselves into the task.

The SEIS seismometer that will -- with any luck at all -- leave Earth on Saturday measures ground motions in a wide range of frequencies, using an array of six sensors.

It will detect and record "marsquakes" and other sources of ground motion, such as meteorite impacts and the faint gravitational effects of Phobos, a Martian moon.

The sensors are in a temperature-controlled and vacuum-sealed box housed within a domed, three-legged pod that resembles an autonomous vacuum cleaner.

The ensemble -- protected by a wind and thermal shield -- is to be placed on Martian soil by a robot arm, and is connected to the lander by a flexible tether with power and data lines.

But three months before the scheduled launch in early 2016, the French team detected a tiny leak in the tether.

NASA canned the launch. "That was a shock," said Lognonne.

But this time the cancellation was not final. The mission was rescheduled for May to June 2018, the next window of opportunity for a Mars launch.

The champagne is on ice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
2 Air France KLM Chief puts job on the line in standoff with unionsbullet
3 In Nigeria 86 killed in suicide blasts: gravediggersbullet

Related Articles

NASA Federal agency counts down to liftoff of Mars lander, InSight
Tech NASA built and tested a 'truly astounding' nuclear reactor that may help astronauts travel longer, farther, and faster in space
Tech NASA's $850-million mission to Mars is about to launch — here are 13 incredible facts you probably didn't know about the red planet
Tech Diseases from ticks and mosquitoes have tripled in the US — and warmer weather means it will probably keep getting worse
Tech Billionaires, costume designers, and beer: I spent a day at the Space Symposium and learned about how the tech elite will conquer the final frontier
Politics Some US defenses against a North Korean nuclear attack could be knocked out without a shot — by climate change
Tech Jeff Bezos says Amazon is not his 'most important work.' It's this secretive rocket company that toils in the Texas desert.
Tech NASA is about to launch a new solar-powered lander to Mars — here's what the InSight will do on the red planet
Entertainment A Numbers Guy Left the Front Office to Coach Prospects. Here's What He Learned.
Finance Aviation companies are plotting the return of supersonic flight — and they think their jets will be better than the Concorde

World

Graffiti showing the Basque separatist group ETA logo and the text in Basque "Thanks a lot" after the group announced it was finally disbanding
ETA Group legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties
A portion of the US-Mexico border fence is covered with images by AFP photographers during the La Frontera exhibit in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers
They may not have the wealth or financial savvy of Warren Buffett, but you will be hard-pressed to find more passionate punters than the silver-haired stock-pickers at Shanghai's curbside investment forum
Shanghai Corner the market: country streetside stock pundits
The insurgency began in 2016, when activists in the anglophone minority stepped up a campaign for greater autonomy
In Cameroon 'Dirty war' ravages country's anglophone region