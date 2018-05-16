Home > News > World >

NATO 'condemns' Russia bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea

Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea

NATO on Wednesday denounced a new bridge linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea as "another violation" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A vehicle passes over the 19 km road-and-rail Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait and linking southern Russia to the Crimean peninsula on May 15, 2018, prior to the opening ceremony play

A vehicle passes over the 19 km road-and-rail Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait and linking southern Russia to the Crimean peninsula on May 15, 2018, prior to the opening ceremony

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NATO on Wednesday denounced a new bridge linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea as "another violation" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Atlantic alliance echoed the European Union's earlier condemnation of the bridge, which Russian President Vladimir Putin drove a truck over on Tuesday.

"NATO condemns Russia's construction and partial opening of the Kerch Strait bridge between Russia and Crimea," NATO deputy spokesman Piers Cazalet said.

"Crimea is part of Ukraine and this bridge represents another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Cazalet said in a statement.

The bridge, which limits sea traffic to Ukrainian ports on the Azov Sea, amounts to "the infringement of its navigational rights in its territorial waters," he added.

"Russia continues to demonstrate a clear disregard for international law," Cazalet said, adding that NATO will not recognise Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) drives a construction truck across the new bridge over the Kerch Strait linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea during the opening ceremony on May 15, 2018 play

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) drives a construction truck across the new bridge over the Kerch Strait linking mainland Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea during the opening ceremony on May 15, 2018

(POOL/AFP)

Russian state television showed Putin dressed in jeans and a casual jacket sitting behind the wheel of a construction truck to drive across the bridge and officially open it.

The 29-member NATO is pursuing a dual-track policy towards the Kremlin of defence and deterrence coupled with an offer of dialogue.

Tensions between NATO and Russia are at levels not seen since the Cold War, including over Moscow's support for pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet

Related Articles

North Korea Country threatens to cancel US summit
In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head
Air Strile Heavy fighting as Taliban attack western Afghan city
In Afghan At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages
World Clashing views on Iran reflect a new balance of power in the cabinet
Trump Rift deepens as Europe seeks president alternatives
In Adamawa Army troops kill 10 bandits in Numan
In Latvia Russians mark 73 years since Soviet victory
In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet
Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok tests

World

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 51-year-old Nasser Ghorab at his funeral in a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 16, 2018, a day after he was killed along during protests the border with Israel
In Gaza Violence puts Palestinian cause back on global agenda
A Canadian flag is pictured at a demonstration against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018
Bill Morneau Canada ready to indemnify Trans Mountain pipeline losses
Rebel groups in Indian-controlled Kashmir seek independence or a merger of the territory with Pakistan
Ramadan India halts Kashmir military operations
Cambridge Analytica former employee and whistleblower Christopher Wylie testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee on interference with the 2016 US election
IT group shared data with Russia: Whistleblower