Home > News > World >

McCain does not want Trump at his funeral: reports

John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports

Senator John McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, has made clear he does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral, US media reported Saturday.

  • Published:
US Senator John McCain, 81 is battling brain cancer in the twilight of his career play

US Senator John McCain, 81 is battling brain cancer in the twilight of his career

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator John McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, has made clear he does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral, US media reported Saturday.

McCain, a Vietnam war vet and respected senator from Arizona who has had a turbulent relationship with Trump, instead wants Vice President Mike Pence to represent the White House, The New York Times and NBC News said, quoting people close to McCain.

McCain is also using a new book and documentary to express regret about not having selected former Senator Joseph Lieberman as his running mate in 2008 against Barack Obama and instead going with populist Sarah Palin, the Times said.

McCain has been fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer for more than a year.

He is currently back in Arizona, recovering from surgery for an intestinal infection.

McCain and Trump have had a rough relationship, particularly during the 2016 presidential primary, when Trump said McCain -- a POW for years in Vietnam -- was not really a war hero because he was captured.

Last summer Trump slammed McCain for a "no" vote that helped doom a key bill to repeal Obamacare -- the health care reforms passed into law under president Barack Obama.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Air France KLM Chief puts job on the line in standoff with unionsbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet

Related Articles

Politics The US Navy has abandoned classic sailing skills — and it could lose its next war
Finance The most memorable and expensive financial fraud cases of all time
World After Sylvester Stallone call, Trump considers 'full pardon' of long-dead boxer
Mike Pompeo Senate panel likely to reject secretary for State as Democrats balk
World NASA nominee is confirmed by senate on party-line vote
Politics Larry Kudlow keeps suggesting Trump should take major trade action on China — and it sounds a lot like the deal he killed in his first days in office
Politics McCain: Trump 'emboldened' Assad days before suspected chemical attack by saying he wanted to withdraw US troops from Syria
Politics 'This is a dangerous period': Trump is finally calling out Putin by name, and experts are anxiously watching what he'll do next
Politics How Nicolle Wallace went from a top GOP operative to a stranger in her own party
Politics Hillary Clinton blames the GOP for the deep political divide, but concedes she'd like to 'take back' some things she said

World

But Blanchett, one of the Australian actress Cate Blanchett is one of the few women in Hollywood with the clout to carry a movie single-handed
Cate Blanchett Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes
Displaced Iraqi women walk in "Camp Seven" near al-Khalidiyeh in Iraq's western Anbar province on April 24, 2018
In Iraq Displaced forgotten in elections
A Tunisian voter shows his ink-stained index finger after casting his ballot in the North African country's first free municipal polls since the 2011 revolution on May 6, 2018
In Tunisia People votes in first free municipal elections
Everybody knows features Spanish stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Palme d'Or Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes