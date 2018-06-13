Pulse.ng logo
Lebanese PM in Moscow to meet Putin

Saad Hariri Lebanese PM in Moscow to meet Putin

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, the eve of the FIFA World Cup, Hariri's office said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A handout picture from the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on May 24, 2018, shows Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaking at a press conference near Beirut play

A handout picture from the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on May 24, 2018, shows Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaking at a press conference near Beirut

(DALATI AND NOHRA/AFP)
He will then attend the football tournament's inaugural match on Thursday, pitting Russia against his longtime backer, Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has been a key ally of Hariri for years, but the relationship appeared to falter in late 2017 when Hariri announced his surprise resignation during a trip to the kingdom.

He subsequently rescinded the decision and in May was appointed for a new term as prime minister following parliamentary elections.

He is now in talks to form a coalition government.

Hariri, 48, met Putin in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in September 2017.

