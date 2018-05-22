Home > News > World >

Iraq court sentences Belgian jihadist to death for IS membership

In Iraq Court sentences Belgian jihadist to death for IS membership

An Iraqi court on Tuesday sentenced a Belgian jihadist, who threatened Europe in propaganda videos, to death by hanging for membership of the Islamic State group, an AFP journalist reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tarik Jadaoun (top R), known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza al-Beljiki, sits inside a cell at a court in Baghdad on May 10, 2018 play

Tarik Jadaoun (top R), known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza al-Beljiki, sits inside a cell at a court in Baghdad on May 10, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Iraqi court on Tuesday sentenced a Belgian jihadist, who threatened Europe in propaganda videos, to death by hanging for membership of the Islamic State group, an AFP journalist reported.

Tarik Jadaoun -- known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza al-Beljiki -- earlier pleaded not guilty to a range of terror, insisting he had "got lost" and pleading for mercy.

Born in 1988, Jadaoun -- who was captured in ex-IS bastion Mosul in August -- appeared before the Baghdad court dressed in a beige prison uniform with a shaved head and bushy moustache.

The hearing lasted for less than 10 minutes, with a judge sentencing him to be "hanged until death" after Jadaoun refused to defend himself after the charges were read out.

Jadaoun, who has Moroccan roots, said during a first hearing on May 10 that he was forced by "one of the top IS commanders" to appear in videos threatening attacks against Belgium and France.

The footage saw Jadaoun earn the moniker "the new Abaaoud", after his compatriot Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of the organisers of November 2015 attacks in Paris.

Earlier, investigators alleged Jadaoun was in charge of the "cubs of the caliphate" -- about 60 children aged eight to 13 who received intensive fitness and weapons training.

In total, Iraqi courts have sentenced to death more than 300 people, including dozens of foreigners, for belonging to IS, judicial sources said last month.

Since January, some 100 foreign nationals have been sentenced to death in Baghdad and around 185 to life in prison, officials said.

Thousands of foreign fighters from across the world flocked to the black banner of the jihadists as the group seized swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Their self-declared "caliphate" has since been reduced to a rump territory of desert in the east of war-torn Syria.

The fate of those who survived ferocious onslaughts by various forces against IS has been a major headache for their home governments, which are often against seeing them return.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting at seabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet

Related Articles

In Thailand Protest greets fourth year of Thai junta rule
In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media
In Italy Populists name pick for Prime Minister
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters

World

A new life: A woman who became a victim of a fistula after giving birth to twins awaits surgery at Ambovombe
Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula
Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
A year after jihadists invaded the Philippine city of Marawi, Alma Tome, Evelyn Powao, and Melgie Powao, still pray for the return of their missing husbands
Marawi 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines'
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak had to navigate a media scrum when he arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over a massive financial scandal
Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats