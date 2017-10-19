Home > News > World >

In US :  Police arrest suspect in double shooting that killed three

In US Police arrest suspect in double shooting that killed three

Police arrested a man suspected of killing three people and wounding two on Wednesday at a Maryland business park before shooting another person in neighboring Delaware.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Radee Prince, 37, was arrested for fatally shooting three people and wounding two at a business park in Maryland and wounding a man in neighbouring Delaware, both on October 18, 2017 play

Radee Prince, 37, was arrested for fatally shooting three people and wounding two at a business park in Maryland and wounding a man in neighbouring Delaware, both on October 18, 2017

(HARFORD SHERIFF'S OFFICE/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police arrested a man suspected of killing three people and wounding two on Wednesday at a Maryland business park before shooting another person in neighboring Delaware.

Radee Prince, 37, was caught as he fled on foot in Delaware after a manhunt that saw local Maryland schools in lockdown and the nearby set of Netflix drama House of Cards reportedly sealed off.

Police said the latest mass shooting to hit the United States was a "targeted attack".

"At 7:05 pm (2305 GMT), a suspect was taken into police custody after a brief foot chase," Wilmington, Delaware Police Chief Robert Tracy told a televised news conference.

Prince discarded a .380 caliber firearm during the chase -- the same caliber used in the shootings, though ballistics testing still needs to be done to conclusively determine if it is the same weapon, Tracy said.

The police chief had earlier told reporters that Prince was "a dangerous individual. This person shot six people in one day," in attacks that were not random.

Prince was sought "in connection with both a multiple shooting incident early this morning in Edgewood, Maryland and another shooting incident at mid-morning today" in Wilmington, a statement from police said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said three people died in the first incident at a granite business just before 9:00 am (1300 GMT).

He confirmed a handgun was used and two other victims were transported to trauma centers in serious condition.

Gahler said Prince was associated with the company, Advanced Granite Solutions, where the first shooting occurred, near Baltimore.

Latest mass shooting

"This does appear to be a targeted attack, limited to that business," he said.

Police were investigating Prince's connection with the firm, where all five victims of the first shooting were employed, Gahler said.

He said other people besides the five victims were on the premises when the shooting took place.

Tracy said the victim in the second shooting identified the gunman.

"They're known to each other and they've had some past history," he told a news conference.

The suspect fled the first attack in a car registered in Delaware, Gahler said.

Variety magazine reported that the set of "House of Cards," which is partly filmed in Maryland, was placed on lockdown while police searched for the shooter.

The executive producer of the series, Dana Brunetti, said on Facebook: "Shooting near House of Cards set."

Several schools in Maryland were also placed on lockdown while the shooter was still at large, officials said.

The incident was the latest mass shooting in a country where such killings have become tragically commonplace.

On October 1, a gunman in a 32nd-floor casino hotel room rained fire down on concert-goers in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500.

It was the deadliest shooting in recent US history.

The Las Vegas shooting sparked efforts to ban "bump stocks," a device that allowed the firing of a semi-automatic rifle close to the rate of a fully automatic weapon.

But broader gun control measures remain staunchly opposed by Republicans, with the backing of the powerful National Rifle Association lobby.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 Trump President warns McCain: 'I fight back, and it won't be pretty'bullet

Related Articles

Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister eyes big win in snap vote
In Russia Court extends house arrest of top director
Weinstein Scandal Signals end for 'dinosaur' men, Zeta-Jones says
In France Police arrests 10 over suspected plot targeting politicians
In Baghdad Authorities gives ultimatum on Kirkuk pullback: Kurds
United States US military probes possible changes after Niger attack - Mattis
In Iran Trump speech shows US 'isolated in opposing nuke deal': Rouhani
Las Vegas Attack Stephen Paddock - silent killer who was a stranger to neighbors
Las Vegas Shooting How did shooter get his arsenal? Easily, and legally
Las Vegas Shooting Nigeria condoles with U.S. Govt. over Oct. 1 massacre

World

Rohingya refugee Khalida is seen wading across a canal with her three children near the no man's land area between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Over half a milion Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August
Myanmar Country has failed to protect Rohingya from atrocities - UN
People in Malta have protested to demand justice after the killing of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia
In Malta Murder of anti-corruption blogger reveals frustrations beneath postcard image
Catalans are deeply divided over independence but the region is proud of its autonomy from Madrid
In Spain Decision day for Catalonia's separatist leader
A view of the Bourgiba avenue in the Tunisian capital Tunis
In Tunisia Couple jailed for 'public indecency' over car kiss