Home > News > World >

In US :  Iran move won't weaken US hand with NKorea: Tillerson

In US Iran move won't weaken US hand with NKorea: Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Sunday denied that Donald Trump's threat to tear up the Iran nuclear deal had weakened America's chance of reining in North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile drive through diplomacy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denied President Trump's un-diplomatic style is undermining his efforts to rein in North Korea play

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denied President Trump's un-diplomatic style is undermining his efforts to rein in North Korea

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Sunday denied that Donald Trump's threat to tear up the Iran nuclear deal had weakened America's chance of reining in North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile drive through diplomacy.

By calling into question the landmark deal to curb Iran's nuclear program, worried allies fear the US president has sent a message to Pyongyang that America's word cannot be trusted.

In a virulent speech Friday, Trump refused to certify Iran's compliance with the deal, kicking its fate to Congress, which he told to address its "many serious flaws."

"I think what North Korea should take away from this decision is that the United States will expect a very demanding agreement with North Korea," Tillerson said on CNN's State of the Union.

"One that is very binding and achieves the objectives not just of the United States but the policy objectives of China and other neighbors in the region, a denuclearized Korean peninsula."

"If we achieve that, there will be nothing to walk away from because the objective will be achieved."

The US top diplomat's efforts to rein in North Korea have been overshadowed by Trump's un-diplomatic style and his streams of taunting tweets stirring international tensions.

Earlier this month, as Tillerson flew home from meeting with top Chinese officials, Trump tweeted that his envoy was "wasting his time" in trying to probe North Korea's willingness to talk.

But Tillerson pushed back at claims that Trump has undermined his efforts, after outspoken Republican senator and Trump critic Bob Corker said the president was seeking to "castrate" his top diplomat.

"No, sir. He has made it clear to me to continue my diplomatic efforts," Tillerson said. "Those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops."

"The president has also made clear to me that he wants this solved diplomatically," he added. "He's not seeking to go to war."

The Secretary of State was forced this month to deny claims of a serious rift with Trump, after it was reported he had called the president a "moron."

Tillerson has refused to outright deny the report, which he once more dismissed on CNN as "petty stuff."

But he had a quick comeback at the ready when asked about Corker's claim that Trump was trying to "castrate" him on the world stage: "I checked. I'm fully intact."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 In Japan Zoo mourns death of love-struck penguinbullet
3 In France Nudists get their place in the sun at Paris parkbullet

Related Articles

In US Trump and the dismantling of Obama's legacy
In US Trump speech violated Iran nuclear deal: Zarif
Donald Trump US president puts America first, but more and more alone
In Iran Citizens respond with anger, mockery to Trump speech
In US Congress may hold key to Iran deal future
Nobel peace laureates denounce Trump's Iran move
France's Macron 'considers' trip to Iran after Rouhani invite
Trump America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda
Antonio Gueterres UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive
Trump US President vows not to sign off agreement with Iran

World

Weakened in a national election, Merkel now faces an uncertain regional poll
Angela Merkel German Chancellor in poll setback before tough coalition talks
In Austria 31-yr-old conservative set to become next chancellor
Before a crowd of some 35,000 in St Peter's square, Pope Francis carries out the rite of canonisation for 30 martyrs massacred in Brazil in the 17th century
Pope Francis Pontiff names 35 new saints, most of them martyrs
US President Donald Trump has set about dismantling Barack Obama's accomplishments on all fronts -- climate, trade, health care, immigration and foreign policy
In US Trump and the dismantling of Obama's legacy