Home > News > World >

In Syria :  100 IS fighters surrender in Raqa in 24 hours: US-led coalition

In Syria 100 IS fighters surrender in Raqa in 24 hours: US-led coalition

Dozens of Islamic State group fighters have surrendered over the past day in their one-time bastion Raqa, the US-led coalition backing the offensive on the Syrian city said Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Much of Syria's Raqa has been reduced to ruins by heavy bombardment that has rendered whole streets unrecognisable play

Much of Syria's Raqa has been reduced to ruins by heavy bombardment that has rendered whole streets unrecognisable

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dozens of Islamic State group fighters have surrendered over the past day in their one-time bastion Raqa, the US-led coalition backing the offensive on the Syrian city said Saturday.

"Within the past 24 hours, approximately 100 ISIS terrorists have surrendered in Raqa, and were removed from the city," the coalition said in an emailed statement to AFP.

"Foreign fighters are not being allowed to leave Raqa," it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said all Syrian IS jihadists -- numbering around 200 fighters -- had left their former stronghold with their families.

"All Syrian fighters from the Islamic State group left Raqa over the past five days," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman, saying they headed to unknown destinations.

A Raqa official told AFP that Syrian IS members had surrendered overnight to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) battling to take full control of the city, without specifying how many.

"They sent a message to the Raqa Civil Council and to the tribal mediators," the official said.

"Those that surrendered are local, not foreigners -- the foreigners have not handed themselves in yet," he said.

Members of the council -- a provisional administration for the city set up by the SDF -- had been working with tribal leaders throughout the week to try to secure safe passage for civilians.

Hundreds of civilians have managed to flee the battle-ravaged city, which once served as the de facto Syrian capital of the jihadist group.

According to Abdel Rahman, up to 150 foreign jihadists remain in the city and negotiations on their fate are still ongoing.

"The foreign fighters are asking to leave in one group towards areas under IS control in Deir Ezzor province," in eastern Syria, he said.

But a spokesman for the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which spearhead the SDF, denied on Saturday that any discussions were taking place for the surrender of the city.

"We completely deny any negotiations or deal for the exit of Daesh. Until this very moment, we are fighting Daesh," Nuri Mahmoud told AFP, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Backed by US-led coalition air strikes, the SDF's Arab and Kurdish fighters have recaptured around 90 percent of Raqa from IS.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
3 Spain Country wins backing in Catalonia crisisbullet

Related Articles

Russia raises doubts about UN probe of Syria gas attack
Brexit EU calls for quick compromise on new passport-free zone rules
Trump US President vows not to sign off agreement with Iran
Syrian War Turkish forces launch incursion into Syria - Monitor
Mayadeen Syrian forces retake part of eastern IS bastion
United Nations UN investigators to visit Syria air base in gas attack probe
Visa Issuance Turkey, US discuss crisis in phone talks: state media
In Syria Opposition filmmaker 'stabbed in Istanbul'
Iran Country says US opposing 'whole world' on nuclear deal
Marseille Attacker All 4 siblings of killer arrested, two freed

World

The Humboldt penguin Grape would stare at a cardboard cut-out of a cartoon character Hululu for hours
In Japan Zoo mourns death of love-struck penguin
Iraqi troops guard a military position retaken from Kurdish forces in the Kirkuk province town of Taza Khurmatu on October 13, 2017
In Baghdad Authorities gives ultimatum on Kirkuk pullback: Kurds
Iranian women walk past the former US embassy in Tehran on November 3, 2016
In Iran Citizens respond with anger, mockery to Trump speech
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had reportedly been preparing for several weeks for the interview with investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US presidential campaign, according to Politico
In US Former White House chief of staff questioned in Russia probe