Home > News > World >

In Austria :  31-yr-old conservative set to become next chancellor

In Austria 31-yr-old conservative set to become next chancellor

This would place a far-right party in an Austrian governing coalition for the first time in over 10 years.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An exit poll has predicted that Sebastian Kurz, a 31-year-old conservative, is set to become the next chancellor of Austria as well as Europe's youngest leader, even though his party has failed to win an outright majority.

According to the exit poll by state broadcaster ORF, Kurz's People's Party (OVP) will gain the most seats in the National Council, winning 57 out of 183.

CNN reports that the OVP is expected to form a coalition with the Freedom Party (FPO), which will win 51 seats, the poll reveals.

According to the reports, this would place a far-right party in an Austrian governing coalition for the first time in over 10 years.

The FPO which is headed by Heinz Christian-Strache has called for "minus migration" and a ban on "fascistic Islam."

Although exit polls are not the final results and the number of votes and seats given to each party may change, the result essentially makes the FPO a kingmaker, in a country which has chosen to move to the right less than a year after voting against a far-right presidency.

The election which was watched across all of Europe has seen a rise in populist far-right parties, many of which have campaigned on anti-immigration platforms.

Not like Germany's far-right AfD party -- which won its first seats in the Bundestag in the federal elections there last month -- the FPO reportedly has a long history in Austria's Parliament and has been a  part of a coalition government between 2000 and 2005.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 In Japan Zoo mourns death of love-struck penguinbullet
3 In France Nudists get their place in the sun at Paris parkbullet

Related Articles

Czech Fayre's not fair for Eastern Europeans
Brexit EU calls for quick compromise on new passport-free zone rules
In Austria 'Whizz-kid' seen moving country right in election
In Austria 'Burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks
Catalonia Catalan referendum stirs up Balkan nationalists' hopes
In Austria Party chiefs in pre-vote 'hate duel'
Migrant Crisis After sea voyage, people risk lives on freight train to Germany
Tom Enders Airbus chief warns of 'significant penalties' from bribery probes

World

Weakened in a national election, Merkel now faces an uncertain regional poll
Angela Merkel German Chancellor in poll setback before tough coalition talks
Caught between a rock and a hard place? Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont must decide whether to defy international pleas for unity and declare independence or back down and unleash the wrath of his separatist allies
In Catalonia Leader pressured as independence deadline looms
Syrian civilians gather on the western front after fleeing the centre of Raqa on October 12, 2017
In Syria 3,000 civilians flee Raqa under deal: militia spokesman
After joining protests against police violence and staging their own local demonstrations, "committees to defend the referendum" or CDRs are waiting to see what happens politically in Catalonia
In Catalonia Defence committees ready to take to the streets