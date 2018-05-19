Home > News > World >

EU commissioner in Iran in bid to protect trade ties

In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete arrived in Tehran on Saturday to present plans for continuing oil and gas purchases and protect European companies despite renewed US sanctions on Iran.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete was due to meet Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation head Ali Akbar Salehi, Environment Minister Isa Kalantari and Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh play

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete was due to meet Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation head Ali Akbar Salehi, Environment Minister Isa Kalantari and Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete arrived in Tehran on Saturday to present plans for continuing oil and gas purchases and protect European companies despite renewed US sanctions on Iran.

Canete was due to meet Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation head Ali Akbar Salehi, Environment Minister Isa Kalantari and Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Saturday.

Talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif were scheduled for Sunday.

He is the first Western official to visit Iran since President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal, and would reimpose sanctions, that are expected to hit European firms hardest.

Although European leaders have made firm vows to maintain the deal, many of their companies -- including France's Total and Holland's Maersk -- have already said it will be impossible to stay in Iran once US sanctions are fully reimposed over the next six months.

Iran's trade with the European Union is around 20 billion euros, evenly split between imports and exports.

The vast majority of EU purchases from Iran -- 90 percent -- is oil purchases, going primarily to Spain, France, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands and Germany.

Iran, which has the world's fourth-biggest oil reserves, produces some 3.8 million barrels of oil per day, 70 percent of which goes to China and other Asian countries, and 20 percent to Europe.

It also has the second-biggest gas reserves in the world, but limited infrastructure means little is exported.

Russia and China -- the other parties to the nuclear deal -- have also vowed to maintain trade with Iran, and because they are less exposed to US markets, are less vulnerable to economic pressure from Washington.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet

Related Articles

Sports The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Juventus defender Fiery Benatia leads Morocco hopes at World Cup
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
Trump US president denies 'folding' over ZTE in China trade talks
Mohammad Javad Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action
Donald Trump EU leaders seek united front on US President
Football Aston Villa reach playoff final with Boro stalemate
Football Bounedjah brace puts Al Sadd in quarter-finals

World

Candles, flowers and stuffed animals line a table during a vigil for victims of a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, where a student opened fire on classmates, killing 10 people
Santa Fe 'It was terrifying': Students reel from latest US school shooting
Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent
In Jerusalem US embassy opening, killings and outrage
The restaurant accused on discrimination is L'Avenue, located near the famed Champs-Elysees boulevard
In Paris Top restaurant probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'
Emergency crews in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where a a student opened fire Friday, killing at least eight people dead
Texas School Shootings The relentless cycle of school shootings in the United States