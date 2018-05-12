Home > News > World >

Driver found dead after passenger murder in China carpool case

In China Driver found dead after passenger murder in carpool case

The suspect in the murder of a passenger in a case involving Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has been found dead, state media reported Saturday, after the killing of the flight attendant transfixed the nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Didi Chuxing says it has 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services play

Didi Chuxing says it has 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The suspect in the murder of a passenger in a case involving Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has been found dead, state media reported Saturday, after the killing of the flight attendant transfixed the nation.

The 21-year-old woman, identified by police only by her surname Li, was killed the night of May 6, according to police in the central city of Zhengzhou, with state media reporting that she was found half-naked and stabbed at least 20 times.

The body of the suspected murderer, a 27-year-old man surnamed Liu, was discovered Saturday in a river in the city, Xinhua news reported, citing local police. DNA tests had confirmed its identity.

Li, who worked for Chinese budget carrier Lucky Air, had ordered a ride using Didi's Hitch service, which pairs up commuters heading in the same direction.

The case has gone viral on Chinese social media and was the top-trending item on the Twitter-like Weibo service on Friday, generating more than 85 million reads and thousands of comments.

Didi, which issued an apology Thursday, said in a statement Friday that the suspect was driving under his father's Hitch account.

Didi later said it would suspend the service nationwide for one week while it attempted to address issues that had allowed him to use the account.

A prior complaint about "verbal sexual harassment" had been lodged against the account, Didi said. Its customer service department repeatedly tried to contact the account holder to follow up on the matter but was unsuccessful.

It was the second known murder involving Hitch. In 2016, a 24-year-old woman in southern China was robbed and murdered by a Hitch driver, who was also 24. He was subsequently apprehended.

Didi Chuxing calls itself the world's leading mobile transportation platform, saying in March that it had 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet
2 Justin Trudeau PM sees other countries following Canada to legalize potbullet
3 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

In Myanmar 19 dead in fighting between army, rebels: military
In Russia Companies to benefit from US Iran withdrawal
Portugal Eurovision carnival comes to country for first time
Ai Weiwei China still won't tell truth about Sichuan quake
Trump Rift deepens as Europe seeks president alternatives
Vladimir Putin Russian president speaks with Merkel, Erdogan in bid to keep Iran deal
In China Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger murder
In China Seoul 'tricked' N. Korea waitresses into defecting
In Indonesia Court sends Pastor to jail for 4 years for sharing gospel with Muslim taxi driver
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?

World

Explosions appear on the skyline of southern Damascus during regime strikes on April 28, 2018, targeting Islamic State jihadists in the Palestinian Yarmuk refugee camp and neighbouring areas
In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor
Duterte had openly called for Sereno's removal from the court, after they clashed over his bloody war on drugs
In Philippine Sacked chief justice to appeal her ouster
Seven people were found shot dead Friday at a rural property near the Margaret River wine region in Western Australia
In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police
The vote will be East Timor's second general election in less than a year after a months-long political impasse
East Timor Country votes after tense campaign