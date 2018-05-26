Home > News > World >

Cuba air crash toll rises to 112

Cuba air crash toll rises to 112

A woman died in a Cuban hospital Friday after suffering severe burns, bringing to 112 the number of victims from last week's crash of a Cuban airliner.

Only three women survived the Cubana de Aviacion crash, but two have now died in hospital play

Only three women survived the Cubana de Aviacion crash, but two have now died in hospital

(AFP/File)
A woman died in a Cuban hospital Friday after suffering severe burns, bringing to 112 the number of victims from last week's crash of a Cuban airliner.

The death of Emiley Sanchez de la O, 40, leaves only one survivor from the May 18 crash of the Boeing 737 operated by national carrier Cubana de Aviacion.

Mailen Diaz, 19, remains hospitalized with a guarded prognosis.

The only other survivor, Gretell Landrove, 23, died on Monday.

They were on a domestic flight to the eastern city of Holguin, where most of the passengers were from, when the 39-year-old plane went down.

It was leased from Global Air, a Mexican company, and carried 113 passengers and crew.

The dead included six Mexican crew members and five foreign passengers: two Argentines, one Mexican and two passengers from Western Sahara.

An investigation into the country's worst air disaster in decades is expected to take months.

