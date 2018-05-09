Home > News > World >

CIA nominee Gina Haspel to vow not to restart torture program

Gina Haspel CIA nominee to vow not to restart torture program

Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee to lead the CIA, will pledge Wednesday to prevent the restart of the 2002-2005 interrogation program that saw detainees tortured.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gina Haspel is President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency play

Gina Haspel is President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the CIA, will pledge Wednesday to prevent the restart of the 2002-2005 interrogation program that saw detainees tortured.

The three-decade veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency's covert operations is facing opposition over her role at a secret CIA prison in Thailand in 2002 where Al-Qaeda detainees were waterboarded.

"I understand that what many people around the country want to know about are my views on CIA's former detention and interrogation program," she will say, according to prepared testimony for her hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"I have views on this issue, and I want to be clear.

"Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program."

Haspel, who if approved would become the first woman to lead the premier US spy agency, is facing tough questioning over her involvement in the torture of Al-Qaeda detainees in her confirmation hearing before the powerful Senate panel.

Critics from rights groups, a significant number of retired general and admirals, and some from the intelligence community, have opposed the nomination over her ties to the secret detention and interrogation program that followed the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Under the program, major Al-Qaeda suspects Abu Zubaydah, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri and Khalid Shaikh Mohammed all went underwent brutal treatment, including waterboarding.

Former CIA officials say Haspel was present when Nashiri was tortured at the CIA's Bangkok "black site" in 2002.

According to her prepared testimony, released by the CIA, Haspel will commit herself to firm oversight by Congress, which in the early days of the torture program was not informed despite questions over its legality.

"Experience has taught us that CIA cannot be effective without the people's trust," the prepared remarks read.

"And we cannot hope to earn that trust without the accountability that comes with Congressional oversight. If we can't share aspects of our secret work with the public, we should do so with their elected representatives."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet

Related Articles

Mike Pompeo New US Secretary wants NKorea weapons program dismantled 'without delay'
Trump US President hints veterans affairs nominee could withdraw under pressure
Mike Pompeo Senate panel narrowly recommends Trump's nominee as US diplomatic chief
Putin G7 toughens Russia stance but Iran deal in the balance
In Toronto G7 ministers meet against backdrop of Russia stand-off
Avigdor Lieberman Israel dismisses claims Mossad behind Malaysia assassination
Mike Pompeo Senate panel likely to reject secretary for State as Democrats balk
Mike Pompeo CIA chief defends meetings with Russian spymasters
In US Arrested former CIA agent was auction house security guard
In US Whistleblower Manning seeks Senate seat

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Guests demo the new World of Warcraft game at BlizzCon on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California
Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
Armand De Decker, then reelected mayor of Uccle, pictured during a presentation in Brussels of the new coalition in the Brussels region municipality on October 17, 2012
In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal