Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Cable car to famed Rio peak suspended after nearby shootout

In Rio Cable car to famed Rio peak suspended after nearby shootout

A cable car service which runs to Rio de Janeiro's Sugarloaf Mountain, one of Brazil's most famous tourist attractions, was suspended Friday after a nearby shootout that wounded a policeman.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
View of the moon behind the Sugarloaf hill and the Botafogo Cove at sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 6, 2017 play

View of the moon behind the Sugarloaf hill and the Botafogo Cove at sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 6, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A cable car service which runs to Rio de Janeiro's Sugarloaf Mountain, one of Brazil's most famous tourist attractions, was suspended Friday after a nearby shootout that wounded a policeman.

"The Sugarloaf cable car service is temporarily suspended due to a police operation," the firm that runs the service told AFP.

Military police in Rio confirmed in a statement that an operation began Friday morning in favelas in the hilly areas of Leme district, a popular tourist area in the city's south, where a number of shootings have occurred in recent days near the famed Copacabana beach.

The police operations, which are becoming increasingly frequent in Rio, are aimed at destroying the grip of drug gangs.

The other side of the hills looks out on the Urca district, where the Sugarloaf cable car begins its 396 meter (yard) climb to the top, offering a stunning panoramic of the "Marvelous City."

"At around 1:00pm (1600 GMT), police came across a group of armed men and a shootout ensued in the forest. A policeman was lightly wounded by grenade shrapnel," police said, adding that an operation was ongoing.

By late afternoon, a helicopter was flying over the area and the police were searching on jet skis for the suspects at sea, an AFP photographer said.

Nearly two years after hosting the Olympics, Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a surge in violence.

At the end of February, President Michel Temer entrusted the army with the city's security, though the policy has not resulted in any real reduction in insecurity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chancebullet
3 In Iraq Parliament orders full election recountbullet

Related Articles

Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNN
Anthony Bourdain TV personality dies at 61
In Malaysia Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal
In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage
In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosques
In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight
Boris Johnson UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape
In Syria Suspected Russian strikes kill 38 civilians in northwest
Maldives Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile

World

Deadly attacks on Afghan security personnel and civilians have increased but some senior NATO and US officials believe a ceasefire announced by Kabul could open the way to a peace breakthrough
In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
After arriving to the Stockholm district court early Friday, Swedish PM Stefan Lofven denied having any knowledge of bribes related to the Brazil arms deal but admitted to having promoted the sale of the Swedish aircraft before he was prime minister
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
Somali soldiers gather at the site of a car bomb explosion which killed at least four people outside of the Somali Parliament in Modadishu on March 25, 2018
In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
Cardenal Leopoldo Brenes reads a statement after a meeting June 7, 2018 in Managua with Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega
In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence