Home > News > World >

Activist freed in Uzbekistan after 12 years in prison

In Uzbekistan Activist freed after 12 years in prison

Uzbekistan has released an activist who was jailed for nearly 12 years after a bloody crackdown on protesters in the east of the country, rights groups said on Saturday.

  • Published:
Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies. play

Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uzbekistan has released an activist who was jailed for nearly 12 years after a bloody crackdown on protesters in the east of the country, rights groups said on Saturday.

Isroil Kholdarov, a human rights and political activist from Andijan, scene of a brutal crackdown on protesters, was freed from a jail in the capital Tashkent earlier this week, a member of the rights group Ezgulik said.

"He is well," Ezgulik's Abdurakhmon Tashanov told AFP.

"He wants to rest a while and undergo some health checks," he said, adding that Kholdarov planned to return to the eastern city of Andijan.

Kholdarov was a member of the Erk political party banned for its opposition to late Uzbek leader Islam Karimov and documented rights abuses in Andijan.

In 2005, the Uzbek government violently suppressed a popular uprising in Andijan, leaving hundreds dead, according to some estimates.

The bloody crackdown marked a watershed moment in the Central Asian country's descent into authoritarianism under Karimov.

Kholdarov initially escaped the country but was then brought back from neighbouring Kyrgyzstan in 2006 in circumstances his supporters likened to a kidnapping.

His six-year sentence was extended twice while he was in jail.

Steve Swerdlow, Central Asia researcher for Human Rights Watch, called Kholdarov's release "a real moment of joy" but he also urged the Uzbek government to do more to break with the past.

"The government should move swiftly to end the practice of politically-motivated prosecutions and release all others held for peacefully exercising their freedom of expression," Swerdlow said in a statement.

"If the government is serious about changing the paradigm and moving beyond the dark Karimov legacy, jailing perceived critics has to become a thing of the past."

Kholdarov is the second prominent political prisoner released by Uzbekistan this month after journalist Dilmurod Said was freed after nearly a decade behind bars.

Uzbekistan's leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was elected president in 2016 after serving as prime minister for 13 years, has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.

Nevertheless, analysts do not expect Mirziyoyev to push through genuine political reforms that would lead to the emergence of a free press and political opposition.

Karimov, whose hardline rule spanned 27 years, died after a reported stroke aged 78 in September 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet

Related Articles

Opinion How a Football Player's Death Turned Into a Political Exhibit
Politics RANKED: The most authoritarian regimes in the world
Opinion Rogues, Despots and Spin Doctors: The Collapse of a P.R. Firm
Politics Inside 'Belt and Road,' China's mega-project that is linking 70 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa
Football Vietnam's young footballers get rock-star welcome home
Football Uzbekistan crush Vietnam's cup dreams in U23 AFC final
In US Government revamps travel warning system, ranks countries
In Turkey Court releases 7 suspects in New Year attack trial
Pulse List 2017 The terrorist attacks that shocked the world this year
In Afghanistan Forces to launch operation against IS in the north

World

Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote
Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
The first Riyadh half marathon drew an international all-male field
Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonians wave flags during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence in capital Tallin
Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe celebrated his 94th birthday Saturday with a private black-tie party hosted by his family, three months after he was ousted from power
Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president