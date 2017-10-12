Twitter under fire for suspending actress' account

Twitter has come under fire for suspending an actress’ account over allegations of 'violating its community rules'.

The actress named Rose McGowan,(best known as Paige in movie Charmed or Tatum in Scream), a victim of sexual harassment by the Harvey Weinstein has been leading a charge against the sexual abuse of women.



McGowan was listed by the New York Times as one of the actresses who reached financial settlements with the Weinstein over the past two decades. The actress filed charges over an episode in a hotel room which was settled in 1997.

She’s also attacked actor brothers Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, as well as ''The Bourne film'' series actor Matt Damon accusing them of enabling and covering up Weinstein’s sexual misconduct case.

Ben Affleck has responded via his Facebook page about the situation. Matt Damon also responded to claims he had a hand in killing off an investigative article that was meant to expose Harvey Weinstein's exploits.

McGowan’s Twitter account has since been suspended over alleged violation of Twitter’s community guidelines.

She wrote on Instagram saying “ There are powerful forces at work, be my voice, #Rosearmy.”

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

The actress as well as her followers are clearly furious and wonder why nuclear war threatening comments by a Trump will not have his account suspended but speaking up against sexual misconducts is being frowned at.



On Twitter, McGowan has specifically named the company’s board members with a plea for them to resign and asked other Hollywood actors, directors and producers to stand beside her.

Weinstein has now been fired from his position at The Weinstein Company, but McGowan says things need to be taken much further. “I’m calling on the board [of The Weinstein Company] to resign effective immediately,” she said. “And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting. And for the women in Hollywood, free your minds.

Her Twitter account however has since been re-opened following the 12-hour gag.

What are your thoughts? Is Twitter getting it right with its community rules, is it an unreliable algorithm that apparently looks the other way when a Trump's tweet goes up? How much of an influence is politics and power wielding on social media regulation? Twitter's Jack Dorsey once said ''Trump's tweets makes him accountable," which makes him an exception to the rule. Fair or not?

These are questions begging for urgent answers.