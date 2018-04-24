How to advertise your business on facebook

news

With an incredible number of users, advertising on Facebook can be surprisingly rewarding.

Apart from the purpose for which it was created in the first place, which is to connect people, Facebook also lets you put up ads to reach out to any particular group of people.

Although when compared, advertising on Google seems to be more popular because of its active buyers. But, on the other hand, Facebook connects you with people all over the world within a very short period of time.

And interestingly, creating a Facebook ad is not limited to some privileged few. In fact, anyone can create a Facebook ad; be it for a Facebook Page, Event, App, other destination on Facebook, or your own website.

Read on to see how possible it is for you to create ads on your Facebook page

1. Promote your page

The importance of promoting your page cannot be overemphasized. And this could be the reason why you're being given the opportunity to do so with the "Promote Your Page" button in the left sidebar where you see the number of Likes your page has.

All you need do is to click on the option and you'll get to preview how your ad will look in the news feed for desktop users & mobile users.

Upon review, you'll find out that the ad will use your Facebook page's name, short description, and cover photo for the creative.

Nevertheless, if you don't like how the ad is being displayed, you can always make the change to suit your desired prior to advertising.

Alternatively, it is okay to click on the settings wheel icon beneath the preview. From there you can configure your ad with customized text and image in the Facebook Ads Manager by selecting "Advance Option."

What about your target audience, you may ask? Well, if you look to the right of your "ad preview," you'll find them in the targeting options. They're simple & include location, interests, age, and gender.

You can click on the promote page to submit your ad to Facebook for review once you've configured these options.

But then there are alternatives. And it is for people who would prefer to use more advanced targeting options.

To do this, click on the settings wheel icon beneath the preview where you can select "Advanced Options" to configure your ad with a more targeted audience in the Facebook Ads Manager.

2. Boost Post

Facebook will always give you the option to boost your post to a larger audience, whenever you directly create a new post for your Facebook page or using tools like Post Planner, by using the Boost Post button.

The button is at the bottom right of each post. You will get a preview on how your boosted post will look like when you click the button.

The ad will make use of the exact text and image you used when posting on your page. You can also target your audience by location, interests, age, and gender.

You can click boost to submit your ad for review once you've configured these options.

3. Promote your website

The Facebook ad is generous enough to give you the option to promote your website link if you have included a website link in your Facebook page's about box.

You can preview how your ad will look like in the news feed when you click the options; but only after you've customized your ad text and image.

To your right, you'll be able to target your ad by location, interests, age, and gender.

After configuring these options, you can then proceed to click Promote Website to submit your ad to Facebook for review.

However, there’s an alternative for people who prefer a more advanced targeting options.

You can click on the settings wheel icon beneath the preview if you're one of them and select "Advanced Options" to configure your ad in the Facebook Ads Manager.