3 best excel tutorials for beginners and advanced learners

Excel Best tutorials for beginners and advanced learners

Excel has become the most widely used spreadsheet on the market that offers users a power-house of organization, computation and analysis tools.

  Published:
3 best excel tutorials for beginners and advanced learners play

3 best excel tutorials for beginners and advanced learners

(Life wire)
Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet developed by Microsoft for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOs.

It can be used to organize data into rows and columns, as well as performing mathematical calculations.

In the preface of Simon Benninga book: "The Principles of Finance with Excel," it was stated that Excel is the premier business computation tool.

And this claim can be backed with the fact that, as of 2010, Excel has become the most widely used spreadsheet on the market that offers users a power-house of organization, computation and analysis tools.

In our today’s tutorial, we shall concern ourselves with the basic functions of Microsoft Excel. And these basic functions will be taught in such a way that every computer novice that is willing to know will find it easy and interesting to understand.

So without further ado, here are three Microsoft Excel tutorials filled with over thirty-seven interesting lessons.

1. Entering text and numbers

One of the major strength of Excel is that you can perform mathematical calculations and format your data. And that is who will get to learn in this tutorial. 

In addition to that, the basics of Microsoft Excel will be explained in detail. Excel window will be introduced as well as it is what you need to interact with Excel.

Microsoft Excel play

Microsoft Excel

(Learning computer)

 

And in other to have a skillful understanding of the electronic spread sheet, other lessons will be taught in addition to Excel windows.

Here are the following fifteen lessons that will be taught in this tutorial.

  1. The Microsoft Excel Window

  2. The Microsoft Office Button

  3. The Quick Access Toolbar

  4. The Title Bar

  5. The Ribbon

  6. Worksheets

  7. The Formula Bar

  8. The Status Bar

  9. Move Around a Worksheet

  10. Go To Cells Quickly

  11. Select Cells

  12.  Enter Data

  13. Edit a Cell

  14.  Wrap Text

  15. Delete a Cell Entry

  16. Save a File

  17. Close Excel

See here for the complete tutorial.

2. Entering Excel formulas and formatting data

One of the most interesting things about Excel is that when you enter formulas into your Excel worksheet, the formulas can calculate automatically.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to perform basic mathematical calculations. And in addition to performing basic mathematical calculations, you will be taught how to format text and numerical data.

Best Excel tutorials play

Best Excel tutorials

(Pulse)

 

As a matter of fact, this tutorial can be said to be one of the most important tutorials on Microsoft Excel.

Below are the following lessons that will be taught in this tutorial:

  1. Set the Enter Key Direction

  2. Perform Mathematical Calculations

  3. AutoSum

  4. Perform Automatic Calculations

  5. Align Cell Entries

  6. Perform Advanced Mathematical Calculations

  7. Copy, Cut, Paste, and Cell Addressing

  8. Insert and Delete Columns and Rows

  9. Create Borders

  10. Merge and Center

  11. Add Background Color

  12. Change the Font, Font Size, and Font Color

  13. Move to a New Worksheet

  14. Bold, Italicize and Underline

  15. Work with Long Text

  16. Change a Column's Width

  17. Format Numbers

Here is the well-packaged tutorial on entering Excel formulas and formatting data.

3. Creating Excel functions, filling cells, and printing

With the help of functions, many useful calculations can be quickly made with ease. Finding an average, the highest number, the lowest number, and a count of the number of items in a list are included in such calculations.

Microsoft Excel play

Microsoft Excel

(Pinterest)

 

In this tutorial, you will learn not only how to create and use Excel function, you will also be taught how to fill cells and print as well.

Below are lessons that will help you get a proper understanding of this tutorial.

  1. Using Reference Operators

  2. Understanding Functions

  3. Fill Cells Automatically

  4. Create Headers and Footers

  5. Set Print Options

  6. Print

Here is the tutorial on Creating Excel functions, filling cells, and printing.

ALSO READ: Best tutorials for beginners and experts

 

More

iPhone 10 most common problems and how to fix them
