In Zamfara :  Govt to establish trauma centres in state hospitals - Yari

In Zamfara Govt to establish trauma centres in state hospitals - Yari

Governor Yari said that apart from trauma centres, the government would also provide modern emergency units.

Gov. Abdul-Aziz Yari play

Gov. Abdul-Aziz Yari

Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara says the state will soon establish trauma centres in all state hospitals , including General Hospital , Talata-Mafara , in order to boost health care services.

The governor spoke on Saturday in Talata-Mafara town, when he visited the hospital.

Yari said that apart from trauma centres, the government would also provide modern emergency units, theatre and intensive care units.

“Our aim is to upgrade all the general hospitals in the state to modern standards to ensure effective provision of health care delivery to the people of the state.

“Our administration prioritised health and education sectors, and provision of road networks, considering the major needs of the people of the state.

“Our policy on health is to improve the standard of all health care centres, including the general hospitals, primary health centres by providing standard structures and equipment as well as the required health personnel.

“Our administration from 2011 to date, had upgraded various primary health care centres to general hospitals, we established the modern Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

“We are still making efforts, we are going to improve the standard of some selected general hospitals to improve the health care delivery, especially to the rural communities,” he said.

ALSO READ: Zamfara government to recruit 280 health workers

The governor directed State Hospital Services Management Board to meet with state team of engineers to provide good work plan for the project and submit it to the state government for implementation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier visited some of the projects being executed by the state government.

They included those at Government Day Secondary School, Dambaza, in Maradun Local Government Area and the 23-Kilometre Sokoto-Gusau bypass.

